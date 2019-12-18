ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Courtland Sutton can be edgy when dealing with the media and his Pro Bowl snub didn’t soften him up.

His reaction to not getting voted onto the AFC Pro Bowl team that was announced Tuesday?

"It is what it is," said Sutton, the Broncos’ top receiver with 63 catches and 1,109 yards.

Surprised he didn’t make it?

"It is what it is," Sutton said.

Sutton is a second alternate. The four receivers selected to the AFC Pro Bowl team – DeAndre Hopkins, Keenan Allen, Jarvis Landry and Tyreek Hill – were all deserving. To a scout’s eye Sutton is a better than Allen or Landry, but the stats don’t say that.

Sutton has better stats than Hill but a scout would say Hill is the most unguardable receiver in the league.

There’s a chance Hill or Hopkins could wind up playing in the Super Bowl and would not be able to play a week earlier in the Pro Bowl game on January 26.

Would Sutton accept a later invitation?

“It is what it is,’’ Sutton said.

Sutton did give expansive answers to questions on other topics. But the overwhelming takeaway from his press conference Thursday was what it was.

Lindsay and 1,000

As an undrafted rookie last year, Phillip Lindsay surpassed 1,000 yards rushing in the Broncos’ 15th game, which was at Oakland on Christmas Eve. Lindsay suffered a season-ending wrist injury soon after crossing the milestone.

With two games remaining this season, Lindsay has 849 yards. Averaging 75.5 rushing yards in the last two games is doable although he hasn’t compiled for more than 67 yards in any of his past five games.

Time for a breakout.

"As a personal goal, I want to get to 1,000 yards, but ultimately it’s just about going out there and helping my team win a game," Lindsay said. "If we can win these last two games, do it with style, do it with confidence and have (Drew) Lock throw all kinds of touchdowns and we run all kinds of touchdowns, I’ll be happy. One thousand is 1,000. Nine-something is almost the same."

Trey’s time

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said second-year player Trey Marshall would replace the suspended Kareem Jackson as the Broncos’ starting safety Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

Undrafted out of Florida State last year, Marshall spent most of his rookie season on the Broncos’ practice squad before he was called up for mop-up duty in the final two games.

He made the 53-man roster from the start this year and has mostly been a special teams contributor and part-time safety.

"They kind of told me yesterday," Marshall said at his locker Wednesday. "I was just happy, relieved, ready to go out here and play."

Broncos Bits

Fangio said Ron Leary is still suffering concussion symptoms and indicated the veteran right guard may not play again this year. Leary has had multiple concussions during his career. …

Fangio also said right tackle Ja’Wuan James probably wouldn’t play against the Lions. The Broncos have paid $17 million to James this year in signing bonus and salary, yet he has only played parts of three games that add up to roughly one game’s worth. …

Left guard Dalton Risner was ill and didn’t practice Wednesday. …

Defensive linemen Adam Gotsis (knee) and DeMarcus Walker (ankle) didn’t practice. Rookie defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones (ankle) returned to practice on a limited basis after sitting out last week.

