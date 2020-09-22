Broncos notes: Tom Brady is so old...

Former Broncos ILB Todd Davis visiting Vikings. Deyon Sizer signing back on practice squad.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Tom Brady is so old…

Broncos rookies KJ Hamler, Jerry Jeudy, Netane Muti, Essang Bassey and Albert Okwuegbunam were 1 years old when Brady was drafted in the sixth round by the New England on April 16, 2000.

Tom Brady is so old, Broncos’ starting inside linebacker Josey Jewell was 7 years old when Brady won his first Super Bowl.

“I don’t think I remember it,’’ Jewell said with a smile Tuesday during a Zoom media session.

Brady has now played in a record 9 Super Bowls and won six, another record, during his 20 seasons with the Patriots. He is now 43 years old and in his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, preparing to play his 18th game lifetime against the Broncos this Sunday.

Jewell said he won’t be starstruck when he’s on the field at the same time with the Tampa Bay quarterback whom many say is the best of all time.

“No, I just go into it like a regular game,’’ Jewell said. “He’s a great quarterback. He’s got a great history. Just like last week with Big Ben, you just go into the game. I’m just thinking about a football player right now. I’m not thinking about the past and stuff like that, childhood dreams. I’m just thinking about playing games week after week here and take it day-by-day. I’m just going to play football like I always do and maybe look back at it later and say, ‘That was cool.’”

Brady has an 8-9 overall record against the Broncos, which includes his 1-3 postseason mark. Denver is the only NFL team he has an overall losing record against. He last visited Denver, and played against the Broncos in 2017, when the Patriots eased to a 41-16 win. Jewell was in his senior season at Iowa then.

Davis visits Vikings

The man Jewell replaced, recently released Broncos inside linebacker Todd Davis, is about to get another job.

A four-year starting inside linebacker for the Broncos until he was waived September 4, Davis is visiting the Minnesota Vikings this week.

Davis led the Broncos in tackles three of the past four years but became a casualty of his mostly non-guaranteed $5 million salary. He did have a $500,000 club option picked up in March. If the Vikings sign Davis as expected, the Broncos would receive a refund for that $500,000 from the Vikings.

Davis is currently in the Vikings’ COVID protocol program. He no doubt received a strong recommendation from Minnesota offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak, who was the Broncos and Davis’ head coach from 2015-16.

Sizer to practice squad

Deyon Sizer, an undrafted defensive lineman out of Eaglecrest High School in Centennial and Colorado State-Pueblo, is signing back with the Broncos’ practice squad, a source told 9News. Sizer spent most of his rookie season on the Broncos’ practice squad last season before he was called up to their 53-man roster for the final three weeks.

He played in one game -- against the Kansas City Chiefs in a snowstorm at Arrowhead Stadium -- and made a tackle in his NFL debut to become the 20th Bronco all-time to play a game at the high school, college and NFL levels in Colorado.