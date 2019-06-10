CARSON, Calif. — With trade rumors swirling, 9News has been told by a Broncos source close to general manager John Elway the team is not trading Von Miller.

He is simply too talented, is still the Broncos’ most gifted player, and his contract runs through 2021.

The team also isn’t engaged in any trade discussions involving receiver Emmanuel Sanders or cornerback Chris Harris Jr., although the trade deadline is still a bit more than three weeks away.

If the Broncos, who are 1-4 after entering play here Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, are 2-6 at the trade deadline, they may be sellers. If they are 4-4, they are expected to stand pat.

Run D adjustment

After surrendering 229 rushing yards in the second half against Jacksonville last week, Broncos head coach Vic Fangio made three changes in personnel.

1. Alexander Johnson started in place of Corey Nelson at inside linebacker. Nelson had been playing in place of the injured Josey Jewell, who was inactive Sunday because of his hamstring injury.

Johnson played a ton of inside linebacker during the preseason and training camp but had not had one defensive snap through the Broncos’ first four games. At 6-foot-2, 255 pounds, Johnson is large even by middle linebacker standards.

He made a difference as he was in on 9 tackles and a critical interception of Rivers in the end zone.

"I got the call Monday,I talked to coach Reggie (Herring) and said, 'Hey, we're going to try you out this week and see how you do in practice and everything,'' Johnson said. "It rolled around a couple after the (Jacksonville) game I found out I was going to be able to start.

"If felt good. It's a blessing to be out there for my first NFL start.Long time coming as a little kid 5 years old. But I'm excited, excited we got the win. Looking forward to going to look at film, make some corrections. I missed a couple assignments. I want to stack on thop of those and limit them to none. Just try to stack and prepare and get better.''

2. Mike Purcell, a defensive tackle from Highlands Ranch, started in place of defensive end Adam Gotsis, who was inactive for the first time in his NFL career.

Purcell is a large body who stuffs the middle. Gotsis has been a regular starter the past three years and has played all 52 possible games since he was the Broncos' second-round draft pick in 2016, but the coaching staff apparently wasn’t pleased with his run defense last week against Jacksonville.

3. Kareem Jackson returned from his hamstring injury to replace Will Parks as a starting safety opposite Justin Simmons.

Jackson had been playing the slot corner the bulk of the time through the first three games in place of the injured Bryce Callahan, who is sitting out a couple more weeks in hopes a stem-cell shot takes hold in his surgically repaired left foot.

McManus kicks

Brandon McManus made the clutch, 46-yard field goal with the snap at the 2-minute warning that essentially clinched the Broncos' first win because it gave them a 10-point lead.

Like most competitors, the 54-yard field goal he missed earlier in the quarter irked him more than the 46-yarder he made.

"I haven't made a 50-yarder in 20 games,'' McManus said.

He's right. He hit from 51 and 53 yards in the season opener last year but has since missed seven in a row from the long-distance marker that is within his normal range.

"it's the NFL, you've got to make 50-yard kicks,'' he said.

But he hit the game-winner from near 50.

"I've always prided myself in bouncing back,'' McManus said. 'I haven't missed two in a row so at least I kept that tradition going.

