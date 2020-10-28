Broncos offensive line coach Mike Munchak in COVID-19 protocol

Munchak isolates away from facility as running backs coach Curtis Modkins returned this week after he was out 9 days with the virus.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Broncos offensive line coach Mike Munchak will isolate away from the team this week after he was placed in the league’s COVID-19 protocols.

This means that Munchak, 60, either came in close contact with a person who has the virus or tested positive himself. With Munchak away, offensive line assistant Chris Kuper, a former Broncos’ starting guard, will coach the team’s blockers.

Broncos running backs coach Curtis Modkins was out nine days after he tested positive for the virus on October 17. Modkins returned to the team Monday. The next day, Munchak learned he was being placed in the COVID protocols.

A team source told 9NEWS that contract tracing showed Munchak and Modkins were unrelated cases.

The NFL and players union recently put out a joint statement that said for the week of October 18-24, nearly 2,500 players and more than 5,300 personnel staff were administered daily COVID-19 tests. There were eight new players who tested positive and 11 personnel.

So the virus is still out there and now the Broncos are dealing with it directly.