ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — With the passing of the NFL trade deadline with no change in his life, Chris Harris Jr. can continue to not only be a really good cornerback for the Broncos, but a dad and husband who’s present for his kids, wife and expected baby.

"I’m definitely happy," Harris said in a phone interview Tuesday with 9News, minutes after the 2 p.m. deadline had passed. "Now, I can just play and get this behind me and focus on finishing strong the rest of the year. Try and get some wins."

Harris and his wife Leah are expecting their fourth daughter “any day now,’’ he said.

The Broncos used the trading period to deal star receiver Emmanuel Sanders last week to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for essentially a high, third-round draft pick.

Harris was the only other Bronco player who drew interest in the final two days of the trading period, a source told 9News. Contrary to speculation, Von Miller was never on the trading block, per the source. Miller has two years left on his contract.

The Detroit Lions were the only team that made an offer for Harris but it did not meet the value of general manager John Elway’s asking price of a second-day draft pick.

The feeling is if Harris leaves for free agency and receives a big contract as expected, the Broncos could get up to a third-round compensatory draft pick in 2021.

The Philadelphia Eagles also expressed interest in Harris but talks didn’t get to the point of a firm offer.

Fine by Harris, who said after the Broncos’ gut-wrenching loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday that he wanted to stay.

"I have a baby coming in a couple days so I want to be here for my baby," Harris said. "I definitely want to continue to play here. I have no issues here. (Head coach Vic) Fangio and Ed Donatell, I’ve had great working relationships with them. We work great together. But it’s up to them upstairs. I can’t really control it. I know what type of player I am. I’m not slowing down, regardless of what people say. I feel great."

