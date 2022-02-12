Broncos hoping Sutton, Jeudy can give passing game a boost

Denver and Detroit among teams showing interest in veteran QB Joshua Dobbs. RB Boone activated. Purcell fined.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — If the Broncos are going to score better than their 14 point average Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, chances are they will need a decent passing game.

There was greater optimism Saturday that the Broncos may be able to pull this off thanks to the encouraging updates of their top two receivers, Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy.

Sutton was listed as questionable on the Broncos’ final injury report after a stomach ailment held him out of practice Friday. He was feeling better Saturday, though, and the team believes Sutton will have a good chance to play Sunday against the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium (kickoff 11 a.m. MST).

Jeudy missed the previous two games, and all but one play of a third, with an ankle injury but he returned to practice Friday and he continued to move in the right direction during the Broncos’ light workout Saturday. If Jeudy passes his pregame workout Sunday, he’ll play.

Veteran quarterback Russell Wilson could use the help as the Broncos bring a 3-8 record and three-game losing streak into Baltimore.

The Ravens are 8.5-point favorites.

The Ravens are stout against the run thanks to Denver native Calais Campbell anchoring their defensive front. Baltimore has the NFL’s second-best run defense, allowing just 82.0 yards a game, but has been torched at times in the secondary as the Ravens rank 27th against the pass with 254 passing yards allowed.

In other Broncos’ receiver developments, KJ Hamler was placed on injured reserve, a move expected after he recently suffered a setback with his hamstring injury. It’s unknown whether Hamler, who missed all but three games last season with ACL and hip injuries, will return for the final two games. He has just 7 catches in 7 games this season, albeit for 165 yards – 23.6 yards per reception.

The Broncos also promoted rookie Brandon Johnson from their practice squad to their 53-man roster. Johnson caught his first NFL touchdown last week against Carolina.

Dobbs interest

Veteran backup quarterback Joshua Dobbs, waived by the Cleveland Browns earlier this week to clear a roster spot for Deshaun Watson, has been making the rounds. Per source, Dobbs threw well in a workout for the Broncos and visited with the Detroit Lions both on Saturday. With two-thirds of the season gone, most teams have been signing free-agent veterans to their practice squads. That way the players can have time to study their new playbook before taking up a 53-man roster spot.

Boone activated

As expected, running back Mike Boone was activated after he missed the previous four games with a high ankle sprain. Boone will be part of the running back mix with starter Latavius Murray and Marlon Mack against the Ravens. Boone is averaging 5.5 yards per carry this season and in his career but he has struggled to stay healthy in his two seasons with the Broncos, missing 13 of a possible 28 games.

Fines

The league slapped Broncos’ defensive tackle Mike Purcell with an $11,139 fine for the unnecessary roughness penalty he picked up following a Carolina field goal last week. Upon walking off the field after the penalty, Purcell approached quarterback Russell Wilson on the sideline and exhorted him with a “Let’s (Effing) Go!” rant.

The league also fined rookie safety Dellarin Turner-Yell $4,379 for a facemask penalty.

Bronco Bits

Nickel corner K’Waun Williams tried to make it back a little more than 2 weeks out from arthroscopic knee surgery, but it was determined Saturday that he needed more time. Williams was downgraded from questionable to “out” for the game against the Ravens. His recovery is still ahead of schedule as the initial prognosis had him sidelined four weeks.

The Broncos again elevated rookie cornerback Faion Hicks and veteran linebacker Harvey Langi from their practice squad for the game Sunday.