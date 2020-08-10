Broncos-Patriots game moved from Sunday to Monday night

League wanted to take extra time to make sure Patriots had no further positive COVID-19 tests following infections to three players.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — COVID-19 infections among the New England Patriots have caused the NFL to move their Sunday afternoon game against the visiting Broncos to Monday evening, a source told 9NEWS.

The game initially had been scheduled for 11 a.m. Mountain time Sunday then was pushed back to 2:25 p.m. Sunday by CBS – in large part because of the nationwide attraction of Patriots quarterback Cam Newton.

But then Newton tested positive for the virus last weekend and did not play in the Patriots game at Kansas City that was pushed back from last Sunday to Monday. Patriots practice squad defensive lineman Bill Murray and, more recently, star cornerback Stephon Gilmore have also tested positive for the virus.

The Broncos and Patriots will now kickoff at 3:05 Mountain time Monday. 9NEWS was the first to report of the game's one-day delay. The reasoning for the early start is it won’t overlap with the regularly scheduled 6:15 p.m. Monday night between the Chargers and Saints.

The Broncos were informed of the league’s decision Thursday. It was NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills who made the call to push the game back a day, a source told 9NEWS. Dr. Sills wanted further negative results from the Patriots before deciding it was safe for them to play.

Denver had hoped to keep the game to Sunday for a variety of reasons: One, it keeps them on schedule and in the regimented world of the NFL, all teams like to stay on schedule.

Two, changing the game to Monday means the Broncos will now have a short week to prepare for their following week’s game, Oct. 18 against the Miami Dolphins. And three, let’s face it, the extra day increases the chances of Newton playing against the Broncos. As everyone saw in the Patriots’ 26-10 loss at Kansas City, backup quarterbacks Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham are not in Newton’s class.