Broncos player sues over sideline mishap leading to ACL injury

Patrick is seeking a jury trial and unlimited civil damages for his injury that occurred in the Broncos' loss to the Chargers on Oct. 17 at SoFi Stadium.

DENVER — Denver Broncos backup outside linebacker and special teams standout Aaron Patrick suffered a season-ending knee injury while playing a game on Oct. 17 in Los Angeles, and he wants the NFL, SoFi Stadium, the Chargers, ESPN, the TV person he tried to avoid colliding with, the mat company in which his cleats caught and Stan Kroenke’s sports and entertainment company to pay for it.

Per a complaint Patrick and his San Diego-based attorneys led by William Berman filed Tuesday in a California court, Patrick is seeking unlimited civil damages for negligence and premises liability with a request for the matter to be heard by jury trial.

"We felt it was our obligation to protect our player, just as I always have throughout my career,'' said Patrick's Denver-based agent Lamont Smith, who hired the California attorneys to file the lawsuit. "He sustained an injury that was not his fault and he suffered a loss. It's our job to protect him."

In the Broncos’ 19-16 loss Oct. 17 against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium, Patrick helped push punt returner DeAndre Carter out of bounds with 8:22 left in overtime. Patrick’s momentum carried from the field of the play to the sidelines where he ran over a TV liaison (identified in the lawsuit as Moe “Green Hat”). While trying to avoid the “green hat” individual, Patrick’s cleats got caught on a mat that was covering ESPN TV cables.

Patrick suffered a season-ending torn ACL on the play. His complaint lists the NFL, the entity doing business as SoFi Stadium, Hollywood Park Land Company, Stockbridge Capital Group/Flesher Group (which owns and operates the premises), Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (which owns the Rams, Chargers and the stadium), the mat company (Roe) and Moe The Green Hat.

Patrick seeks unlimited damages from lost wages – he was to make $825,000 salary this season but it was reduced to $455,000 if injured. Based on the prorated dollars he received from each contract split, the injury cost Patrick $238,000 – performance pool bonus (attorneys put the estimate at between $200,000 and $400,000) and potential future earnings. Patrick is scheduled to make $940,000 next year.

Patrick's claim is described in the civil complaint obtained by 9NEWS:

“Patrick’s momentum carried him off the field and onto the sidelines where, while attempting to avoid contact with the NFL’s TV Liaison (commonly referred to in media terms as a “Green Hat” and referred to herein as “MOE GREEN HAT”) who was improperly situated at the 25-yard-line and for some odd reason ran directly into the path of plaintiff (Patrick). Patrick ultimately collided with MOE GREEN HAT and stepped on one of three mats placed along the sideline to cover electrical cords/cables leading to the NFL’s instant replay monitor.

“Upon stepping on one of the mats, Patrick’s cleats became lodged in the mat and/or the cords/cables running underneath and caused Patrick’s) left knee to contort causing plaintiff (Patrick) to fall awkwardly.

“As a result of the awkward fall, plaintiff Patrick suffered severe injury, specifically a torn Anterior Cruciate Ligament (“ACL”). Upon information and belief, the mats were placed in their location by defendant ESPN, INC., who was broadcasting the MNF game on national television for the NFL.

“It is further believed and so thereon alleged that the cords/cables that were being covered by the mats were set up by ESPN, INC., on behalf of the NFL, to provide connection to the NFL’s instant replay monitor, and that the NFL was responsible, either in full or in part, for directing where the instant replay monitor should be set up.”

>Watch 9NEWS original shows, live Colorado news and weather updates, daily forecasts, and sports coverage for free on the 9NEWS+ app on Roku and Fire TV.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports



Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.