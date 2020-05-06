Broncos players, coaches to march in protest of police brutality Saturday

The event will begin at the state capitol building with players have a chance to address the crowd. Kareem Jackson helped galvanize the march.

DENVER — Broncos players and coaches will march together through downtown Denver on Saturday afternoon in a peaceful demonstration against police brutality, 9NEWS has learned.

The Broncos will congregate at the Colorado State Capitol at 12:30 p.m. where players and coaches will meet with government officials, including mayors and Denver police chief Paul Pazen. The players will then have an opportunity to speak to the crowd. The players and coaches will then lead a march through downtown Denver.

Broncos veteran safety Kareem Jackson said Tuesday during a Zoom conference call with the Denver media that he wanted to "put some actions behind our words," and organize a march.

“We have to figure out what we can do, not only as a team, but as an organization,'' Jackson said. "How can we get out and how can we impact the Denver community? Maybe we can get out and put together a march as a team or something like that. I feel like we have to get out in the community and be heard, just with the opportunities that we have as professional athletes. I think it’s huge for us to be heard and it’s huge for us to be out in the community so everyone can see us and know that we stand behind them.''

Reached briefly Friday, Jackson said "he and a few other guys helped put it together."

Floyd’s death has sparked week-long peaceful protests and nights of violent riots across the country.

