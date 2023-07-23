Broncos place Browning, Purcell, Hamler, Hinton on injured lists ahead of training camp

Browning, Purcell, Hamler moves were not unexpected. Hinton underwent recent knee cleanup procedure.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — With Broncos' veteran players reporting Tuesday for training camp, the team is holding four players back with injuries.

As expected the Broncos placed outside linebacker Baron Browning on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. According to sources, Browning was finishing a stretch during the conditioning phase of the Broncos' offseason workouts when he felt discomfort in his knee. Tests revealed a partially torn meniscus that required surgery. Browning, who was slated to start, is expected to miss the first month or two of the regular season.

The Broncos adjusted for Browning's loss by signing veteran outside linebacker Frank Clark to a one-year, $5.45 million contract.

In a surprise, receiver Kendall Hinton was also placed on PUP. Hinton underwent a minor knee procedure to clean up some cartilage after the OTA/minicamp session five weeks ago and while he's close to recovering, the Broncos decided to give him another week or so to rehab.

The Broncos also placed defensive tackle Mike Purcell and receiver KJ Hamler on their non-football-related injury (NFI) list. Hamler suffered a torn pectoral muscle while lifting weights prior to the start of the Broncos' offseason program. He returned to participate in OTAs and minicamps on a limited basis and appeared to be on pace to start training camp on time. But again, the Broncos are being cautious.

Purcell, a veteran entering his fifth season with the Broncos, underwent a non-disclosed surgery during the offseason and missed the entire offseason.

The injury news also provided positive developments in that running back Javonte Williams, receiver Tim Patrick and outside linebacker Aaron Patrick -- who all suffered season-ending ACL injuries last year -- were not placed on PUP. Rookie safety JL Skinner, who like Hamler suffered a torn pec during a workout prior to the Broncos' offseason, also avoided PUP, meaning those four players have been declared ready for the start of camp.

The Broncos will hold ramp-up conditioning practices Wednesday and Thursday then hold their first full camp practices Friday and Saturday that will be open to 3,000 fans.