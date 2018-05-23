ENGLEWOOD – Stand or stay in the locker room.

In hopes of pacifying the disenchanted portion of their fan base and sponsors, NFL owners passed a new National Anthem policy that pretty much says players must either stand at attention during the playing of the "Star-Spangled Banner" – or stay in the locker room.

“The owners, they are the employers,’’ said center Matt Paradis, who is the Broncos’ co-union rep with Chris Harris Jr. “So, if they want to create a stipulation, then we'll go from there.”

The league will fine the team – not the player – if a player kneels, sits or makes a demonstration judged as disrespectful during the playing of National Anthem. The team would then have the right to pass on discipline to their own player.

But if, say, a Dallas Cowboys player decides to stay in the locker room during the playing of the National Anthem, owner Jerry Jones cannot discipline that player.

“It’s important that we discuss today’s developments with our players, and I’m looking forward to speaking with them as soon as possible,’’ Broncos’ president and chief executive officer Joe Ellis said in a statement. “As we’ve said publicly as well as in conversations with our team and other constituents, we want all members of our organization to stand for the National Anthem. At the same time, we need to listen to our players and support the issues and causes that matter to them.”

NFL Players Association leaders were irked the owners voted on the new policy without the players consultation.

“The vote by NFL club CEOs today contradicts the statements made to our player leadership by Commissioner Roger Goodell and the Chairman of the NFL’s Management Council John Mara about the principles, values and patriotism of our League,’’ the players union said in a statement. “Our union will review the new “policy” and challenge any aspect of it that is inconsistent with the collective bargaining agreement.’’

However, at first blush, the three Broncos players who were brought to the media podium following OTA practice Wednesday – Paradis, Derek Wolfe and Domata Peko -- sounded conciliatory if not sully supportive of the new policy.

“I think that’s the best way to do it,’’ Wolfe said. “The NBA has been doing it for 20 years and haven’t had an issue, right?’’

Indeed, the NBA has a simply-stated rule: "Players, coaches, and trainers are to stand and line up in a dignified posture along the sidelines or on the foul line during the playing of the National Anthem."

Nuggets guard Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf was suspended in 1996 for not participating in Anthem.

“I’m going to stand for the National Anthem,’’ Wolfe said. “I think I’ve made that clear. Whatever anybody else wants to do that’s their decision. They have a right to their opinion. They can do what they want – as long as they stay in the locker room, I guess.’’

Peko goes into an intense mental zone during the playing of the National Anthem which he caps with a Samoan war cry.

“It’s a nice, long song where you can really get ready,’’ Peko said. “I really respect it. I’m definitely going to be standing for our country. … But I respect the guys that want to stay inside for their rights.’’

Demonstrating during the playing of the National Anthem began with San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick sitting during a 2016 preseason game in Denver one week, then kneeling during the song’s playing the next week.

Kaepernick said he was protesting this country’s system of social injustice. Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall joined Kaepernick’s message by taking a knee through the first half of the 2016 season.

Kaepernick and Marshall both lost endorsements because of their actions. The controversy inflamed prior to week 3 of last season when hundreds of players took a knee during the National Anthem as a protest to President Donald Trump calling NFL protestors “sons of bitches,” during a rally in Alabama.

Roughly half of the Broncos’ team took a knee during the National Anthem prior to its game at Buffalo. The NFL lost several sponsors and some fans vowed to never watch a game again because of the kneeling during the patriotic song.

After that demonstration, the Broncos’ leadership council decided the next week that every player on the team would stand during the playing of the National Anthem the rest of the season.

© 2018 KUSA