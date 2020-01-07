Broncos preseason slashed from four to two games

Preseason games against Bears in Denver and Rams in Los Angeles will be televised on Channel 20.

DENVER — A contracted preseason schedule from four games to two because of the coronavirus had been expected.

What is surprising is the NFL did not lop off the first two games so the preseason could start later in the summer to increase the chance of allowing fans to attend. Instead, the NFL cancelled weeks 1 and 4 so players would have more time to get in football-playing condition, according to Pro Football Talk and other reports. (Per team football source, the Broncos have not yet been notified about details regarding the preseason schedule contradiction). The COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the NFL’s entire offseason program and many players went weeks if not months without access to gyms.

The Broncos, thus, will not play the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1 of the preseason on August 15 at Empower Field at Mile High. Nor will they travel to Arizona in Week 4 to play the Cardinals on September 3. Those games are wiped out.

Instead the Broncos’ preseason schedule is limited to this: Saturday, August 22 against the Chicago Bears at Empower Field, and Saturday, August 29 at the Los Angeles Rams. All 32 NFL teams have one home game and one road game in the preseason.

Like most teams, the Broncos will report to training camp on July 28, which gives them 25 days to get ready to play their first preseason game. They will then have 16 days between their final preseason game and regular-season opener, Monday night, September 14 against the Tennessee Titans at Empower Field.

The Broncos’ two preseason games and regular-season opener will be televised on Channel 20.