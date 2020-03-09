Broncos projected 53-man roster

Prediction would have seemed smarter (honest) had Isaac Yiadom trade come down a few hours later.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — My annual stab at the Broncos’ 53-man roster would have seemed especially astute had it been published an hour earlier.

I didn’t have Isaac Yiadom making the team.

A third-round draft pick two years ago and a season-opening starter at cornerback last year, Yiadom was traded to the New York Giants today in exchange for a seventh-round draft pick.

Yiadom can play – he will help the Giants. It’s just that the Broncos seemingly have improved their overall talent level at so many positions compared to a year ago.

My 53-man roster has a few twists – namely four tight ends thanks to the unexpected return from a third ACL tear by Jake Butt, and only three safeties, thanks to the camp-long injury to Alijah Holder.

In the end, this probably won’t be 100 percent accurate because general manager John Elway always has a surprise or two. After cuts are made Saturday, there may also be a waiver claim or two that will reset the roster on Sunday.

But working with what’s available, here’s my projected 53-man season-opening roster for the Broncos (with sincere apologies to those players who do not see their name listed):

OFFENSE (25)

Quarterbacks (2): Drew Lock, Jeff Driskel

Comment: Brett Rypien goes to the practice squad. Although roughly half the teams are expected to carry four quarterbacks, including a “quarantine” QB in case the virus hits the wrong room, the Broncos don’t figure to be among them. For one reason, the Broncos have done a nice job controlling the virus. Should the virus spikes again, the Broncos will adjust.

Running backs (3): Phillip Lindsay, Melvin Gordon, Royce Freeman

Comment: Don’t be surprised if Gordon starts in the opener against Tennessee, even if Lindsay has primarily been the No. 1 back through training camp. Freeman is the best blocker against the blitz.

Receivers (6): Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick, DaeSean Hamilton, KJ Hamler, Tyrie Cleveland

Comment: Cleveland, a seventh-round pick, is on the bubble. He has received his share of second-wave looks with the No. 1 and No. 2 offenses. He’s played way more than Hamler, who has missed of camp with a hamstring injury.

Tight ends (4): Noah Fant, Nick Vannett, Albert Okwuegbunam, Jake Butt

Comment: Last year, the Broncos carried only three tight ends on their 53-man roster – Fant, Jeff Heuerman and Troy Fumagalli – and started them all in the opener at Oakland. Butt makes it over Troy Fumagalli, who had a terrific camp as a receiver before missing the final week because of a bacterial infection from an old surgical wound. Butt is considered the better fit as the No. 4 tight end because he’s a better blocker -- a factor as Fant and Okwuegbunam are stronger as receivers. Fumagalli would go to the practice squad – if he clears waivers.

Fullback/TE (1): Andrew Beck

Offensive linemen (9): Garett Bolles, Dalton Risner, Lloyd Cushenberry III, Graham Glasgow, Elijah Wilkinson, Demar Dotson, Austin Schlottmann, Netane Muti, Calvin Anderson

Comment: Tough call as both Patrick Morris and Jake Rodgers are 53-man worthy. I give Schlottmann and Anderson the slight edge but the Broncos brass may think differently. Morris and Rodgers would be welcome on Broncos’ 16-man practice squad if they make it through waivers.

DEFENSE (24)

Defensive line (6): Jurrell Casey, Shelby Harris, Mike Purcell; Dre’Mont Jones; Christian Covington; McTelvin Agim

Comment: I give Covington the edge primarily because he has $625,000 in guarantees and DeMarcus Walker has zero money guaranteed. But remember, Elway in 2012 gave free agent Drayton Florence a $1.5 million signing bonus, only to cut him before the season because Chris Harris Jr. won the nickel position.

The decision between Covington and Walker may well come down to the stadium practice Friday night.

Outside linebackers (4): Von Miller, Bradley Chubb, Jeremiah Attaochu, Malik Reed

Comment: After sitting out a week to rest his surgically repaired left knee, Chubb will return to practice next week and play in the opener against Tennessee.

Inside linebackers (4): Alexander Johnson, Todd Davis, Mark Barron, Josey Jewell

Comment: Davis is scheduled to make $5 million in the final year of his contract – none of which is guaranteed. He doesn’t figure to be a three-down linebacker this year following the recent signing of Barron. The Broncos may seek an adjustment. Joe Jones has a chance to make it because of his standout special teams skills.

Inside/outside linebacker (1): Justin Hollins

Comment: A fifth-round draft pick a year ago, the Broncos have yet to settle on whether Hollins is an inside or outside linebacker. He moved from outside to inside after Todd Davis went down with a calf injury, then moved back outside after Barron was brought in.

This adds up to Hollins being on the bubble but his ability to run well would make him a core special teamer.

Cornerbacks (6): A.J. Bouye, Bryce Callahan, Davontae Harris, De’Vante Bausby, Michael Ojemudia, Essang Bassey

Comment: Bassey’s ability to play the slot gave the undrafted rookie the edge over former third-round pick Isaac Yiadom, who had been contending in camp with Bausby and Harris as the No. 3 outside corner.

Remember, Yiadom was a third-round pick when Vance Joseph and Joe Woods were in charge of the Broncos’ defense. Head coach Vic Fangio and Ed Donatell are running the defense now.

Safeties (3): Kareem Jackson, Justin Simmons, Trey Marshall

Comment: Alijah Holder, a converted corner, probably would have made it had he not been hurt most of camp. He has the smarts to contribute in a pinch as a fourth safety.

SPECIALISTS (4)

Placekicker: Brandon McManus

Punter: Sam Martin

Returner: Diontae Spencer

Long snapper: Jacob Bobenmoyer