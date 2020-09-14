Broncos promote Tuszka, Locke from their practice squad for Titans' game

Tuszka adds outside linebacker depth following loss of Von Miller. Locke is a No. 4 safety who can also help on special teams.

DENVER — As the NFL welcomes gambling for the first time, the Broncos are opening their season with a double Lock(e).

The Drew Lock-quarterbacked Broncos received reinforcements from their practice squad Monday when the team promoted safety P.J. Locke and outside linebacker Derrek Tuszka to their active roster for their game here Monday night against the Tennessee Titans at Empower Field at Mile High.

The safety Locke and pass-rusher Tuszka were both among the Broncos’ four protected players on their practice squad. New rules allows for teams for call up two players from their practice squads to fill in on game day, and then send them back to the practice squad after the game without having to clear waivers. Practice squad players can be called up twice during the season.

The 6-foot-5, 246-pound Tuszka gives the Broncos a fourth emergency outside linebacker after the team lost Von Miller to ankle surgery for most, if not the entire season. Tuszka had 13.5 sacks as a senior last year for the Division I-AA (as it was once known) powerhouse North Dakota State Bisons. He was a Broncos’ 7th-round draft pick who drew interest from multiple teams after he was among the Broncos’ final cuts last weekend.

Bradley Chubb, Malik Reed and Jeremiah Attaochu are the Broncos' top three edge rushers.