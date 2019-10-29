ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Joe Flacco will wind up on the season-ending injured reserve and when he does the Broncos will be left with this:

The only team in the NFL that has zero quarterbacks on its roster who have not taken a regular-season snap.

First up is Brandon Allen. He has sat on the bench for three teams for a total of 3 ½ years. Never even took a kneeldown. And now he’s the starting quarterback for the 2-6 Broncos. He will take his first snap Sunday afternoon against the Cleveland Browns at Empower Field at Mile High.

“I don’t know if surprised is the right word,’’ Allen said Tuesday from the press-room podium at UCHealth Training Center about his first NFL game-day assignment. “I’ve obviously worked for it. It has taken a while. But you never want to see a starter go down so … we’re feeling for Joe right now but this is the opportunity you work for in those four years.”

Flacco played every snap of the Broncos’ first eight games, but he won’t play anymore because of a herniated disc in his neck.

Brett Rypien will get promoted from the practice squad to become Allen’s No. 2 QB Sunday against Baker and the Browns.

“Being able to go out against our defense every day (in practice), I think that would get anybody ready,’’ Rypien said from in front of his locker Tuesday about playing scout team QB during the week. “We’ve got a lot of good guys over there. It’s been nice to act like I’ve been playing even though I haven’t been getting game reps, those (scout team) reps definitely help.’’

And then the Drew Lock watch will continue. Lock is one of the most confident players I’ve seen come through the Broncos’ locker room in a while. Yet, the second-round rookie from Missouri is also obedient. He accepts the Broncos slow-playing his return.

“I’ll always be a confident guy,’’ Lock said in front of his locker Tuesday. “I’m ready. Whenever they’re ready, I’ll be ready. I’ve been in this league for 8 weeks, 9 weeks, whatever, they know a lot more about this league than I do. And they know a lot more about timing and this whole process to where I trust them. They’ll get a confident guy whenever they call my number up.’’

Allen, Rypien and Lock. Zero snaps today. But perhaps one of them will become the Broncos QB of tomorrow.

