Broncos notes: Teddy says wins beat completions to receivers every time

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Travis Fulgham added to practice squad. Mexico, here come the Broncos (some day).

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — It’s always something.

For weeks, it was why don’t the Broncos with their talented rushing duo of Melvin Gordon III and Javonte Williams run the ball more? What about Noah Fant? He’s a first-round tight end. Why doesn’t he get the ball more?

The Broncos won and won big against Detroit last Sunday, rushed 39 times for 184 yards and Fant was their leading receiver with four catches for 51 yards and it’s, ‘Why aren’t there more stats for Courtland Sutton, who has no more than two catches in six consecutive games? (Which is perplexing).

"At the end of the day, we’re winning," said quarterback Teddy Bridgewater during his weekly press conference Wednesday. Yes, the Broncos have won four of their last six to climb into a five-way tie for the AFC’s final two wild-card spots. “That should be the most important thing. No matter how we do it or who has a great game.

"I’ll point out—I watched the New England Patriots play last Monday. I think it was the first football game I watched all year. The quarterback threw the ball three times. You think anyone was in the locker room pouting? I’m at that point—and I’m trying to get guys to understand—that it’s hard to win in this league. Whenever you come across those wins, it doesn’t matter how it happens, as long as you win.

"We celebrate, then we talk about it come Monday. ‘Hey, can I get involved a little more?’ Our coaches have been doing a great job of trying to get guys involved, but at the end of the day it just comes down to winning."

Big names added to practice squad

With COVID-19 decimating several rosters across the league, and the playoff races shifting into top gear, the Broncos added respectable insurance Wednesday by signing former first-round safety Ha Clinton-Dix and receiver Travis Fulgham to their practice squad.

Clinton-Dix was a six-year starter for the Packers, Washington and Bears before he was a surprise release by the Cowboys last season. He played in two games with the Raiders as a special teamer this year. He will get the veteran $14,000 per week practice squad salary. The Broncos currently have backup safety P.J. Locke in their COVID-19 protocols and Kareem Jackson and Caden Sterns are banged up with shoulder issues.

Fulgham, a sixth-round draft pick of the Lions in 2019, had 38 catches for 539 yards and 4 touchdowns for the Eagles last year. He has been on the Eagles and Dolphins’ practice squads this year. He will get the standard $9,200 per week practice squad salary. The Broncos currently have practice squad receiver Seth Williams in their COVID-19 protocols.

Mexico loves the Broncos

According to the Broncos, the largest population of Broncos fans outside Denver is Mexico City. The team is about to capitalize on that area now that it was awarded an International Home Market Area in Mexico. This means the Broncos have formal access to marketing, fan engagement and commercialization within Mexico.

It also means the Broncos are about to play a game in Mexico City, whether it be a preseason or regular-season game.

"That’s absolutely a goal," said Brittany Bowlen, a Broncos executive and daughter of late-owner Pat Bowlen. "That’s what we said in our bid as we applied for Mexico, that we would want to play in Mexico."

Bronco Bits

Brandon McManus was the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week after he nailed a 52-yard field goal at the halftime buzzer last week against the Lions, plus went 5 of 5 in 33-yard extra points and was 6 of 6 on kickoff touchbacks. …

The Broncos placed tight end Shaun Beyer and receiver Tyrie Cleveland on their practice squad protected list. …

Not practicing for the Broncos on Wednesday: Dre’Mont Jones (foot), Kenny Young (concussion), Bobby Massie (rest/hip), Kareem Jackson (back), Caden Sterns (shoulder/neck) and Stephen Weatherly (non-COVID illness). …

Melvin Gordon (thumb) and Shelby Harris (knee) practiced.

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.