Keep grinding through the inevitable lull is step 1. Matchup of OT Bolles, Fleming vs. Raiders' pass-rushers Jones, Crosby is also key.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Soon after Nathaniel Hackett was hired as the Denver Broncos’ new head coach in January, he had T-shirts made up with the motivational phrase: “Win the West.”

The Broncos once owned the AFC West Division. For five consecutive years, from 2011-15, the Broncos were division champs, the last four of which were accomplished while Peyton Manning was their quarterback.

But starting in 2016 the Kansas City Chiefs have won six straight AFC West championships, the last four of which were led by Patrick Mahomes II. Manning is long retired. Mahomes has yet to reach his prime.

For the Broncos to recapture their division, they have to do a better job in games against the Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders. The Broncos have lost four in a row to the Raiders and six of their past seven. (As for the Broncos’ 13-game losing streak against the Chiefs, that’s a story for December.)

The first chance the Broncos with their new coach and new quarterback Russell Wilson have in a divisional matchup is this Sunday at Las Vegas. The Broncos have struggled offensively but are 2-1. The Raiders have nearly won every game but are 0-3.

The Broncos can keep the Raiders winless if they follow these 5 keys:

1. Hang tough

After their hard-fought win Sunday night against San Francisco – which many Broncos’ players likened to a playoff game in its intensity -- it may be difficult for the Broncos to play at peak performance in this game. Even if it is against the hated Raiders. Still, if the Broncos are the better team, they should find a way to win, anyway. Even if victory looks bleak in, say, the third quarter, the Raiders have already shown they can find ways to lose. Hang tough, and the Broncos can pull this game out late.

2. Run, Russ, Run

It’s no secret. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson finally used his legs during a fourth quarter series against the 49ers and the result was a scramble and completion to Kendall Hinton for 27 yards and a scramble and run for 12 yards -- key plays in the Broncos’ go-ahead touchdown drive. Wilson made two remarkable throws from the pocket last week – a wheel route to Jerry Jeudy down the left side for 16 yards and a zipped back-shoulder completion to Courtland Sutton for 19 yards that set up first-and-goal and the touchdown.

But when Wilson runs, linebackers and defensive backs freeze. Show the run so the threat of it opens up the pass.

3. Bolles, Fleming lock down

The Raiders have two terrific edge rushers in Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones, although the Las Vegas D has just 2 sacks in three games this season, both by Crosby. With Wilson tied for 7th in the league with 9 sacks, expect the Raiders to be creative in bringing pressure.

The Broncos have one of the better left tackles in Garett Bolles and veteran Cam Fleming has played well at right tackle while Billy Turner slowly recovers from knee surgery.

4. Pressure Carr

Like Wilson and Hackett, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, and new head coach Josh McDaniels, are off to an uneven start. Carr has been very good against the Broncos posting a 4-0 record against them the previous two seasons while completing a robust 67.8 percent of his passes for 1,067 yards, 5 touchdowns and a 100.9 passer rating.

But the Broncos have sacked him 7 times the past four times and he’s been sacked 7 times in three games this year. Even the most veteran quarterbacks need time to efficiently adapt to a new offensive system and play caller. Pressure from Bradley Chubb and Randy Gregory – who have a combined 5.0 sacks through 3 games – could confuse Carr into mistakes.

5. Beat Josh for Broncos Country

Josh McDaniels’ head coaching term in Denver didn’t end well. It started well enough (6-0), unlike his current situation with the Raiders (0-3), but he finished 5-17 with the Broncos, plus was embarrassed the team logo by not properly disclosing an illicit opposing team taping incident that led to his firing with four games remaining in his second season of 2010.

McDaniels has since gone through 11 seasons of coaching rehab, mostly as New England’s offensive coordinator, but Broncos fans don’t forgive easily. None of the current Broncos players or coaches were around during the brief McDaniels’ era but they no doubt are aware he is not the most popular figure around here.

