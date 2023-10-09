Garoppolo rallies Raiders past Broncos, 17-16 in season opener

Wilson was 17 of 19 in the first half with TD passes to Humphrey, Sutton. But offense stalled in second half and Lutz missed costly extra point.

DENVER — Even if it appears the Broncos have a much improved quarterback in Russell Wilson, the team still can't beat the Raiders.

Denver's offense stalled in the second half and the Denver defense couldn't get off the field in the final 6 minutes, 34 seconds as the Las Vegas Raiders behind quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo edged the Broncos. 17-16, on a cool, cloudy Sunday afternoon in the season opener at Empower Field at Mile High.

Sean Payton's debut as Broncos head coach couldn't stop the team's losing streak against the Raiders, which is now at seven in a row.

In a first half of chaos that included a failed onside kick to open the game, the opposing quarterback sprinting out of the medical tent to throw a touchdown pass and a defensive teammate going down early with what appeared to be a serious knee injury, Russell Wilson calmly showed the home crowd he is Russell Wilson again.

Wilson got the ball with 2:30 remaining in the first half, the ball on his own 25 yard line and the Broncos down 10-6. Wilson seemed to have fun executing a 75-yard touchdown he culminated with his second 5-yard touchdown pass deep on the right side of the end zone, this one to Courtland Sutton, with 12 seconds left until intermission.

That put the Broncos up, 13-10 at halftime but a fourth-quarter touchdown pass from Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to Jakobi Meyers -- their second scoring connection of the game -- put Las Vegas up, 17-16 with 6:34 remaining.

Wilson was 27 of 34 for 177 yards and 2 touchdowns. Garoppolo was 20 of 26 for an even 200 yards and two touchdowns. An end zone interception to waste a first-and-goal at the 1 opportunity didn't hurt Garoppolo or the Raiders in the end.

To begin his first game as Broncos head coach, Payton, no doubt in consultation with special teams assistant head coach Mike Westhoff, tried an onside kick. Westhoff is known as a special teams gambler and it was going to pay off, too, as the Broncos recovered, setting off pandemonium among orange-shirted players on the field and sideline.

Hold on. Yellow flag. Lutz’ intentionally kicked grounder hit teammate Tremon Smith before the ball traveled the necessary 10 yards. Penalty, Raiders ball at the Broncos’ 44.

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo came through with a clutch, fourth-and-1 alley-oop pass to Davante Adams for 13 yards to the Broncos’ 22. Garoppolo was forced to the concussion tent for two plays after a late hit by Broncos safety Justin Simmons. But he returned on third-and-goal from the 3 and threw a nice fade to Meyers, the former Patriot, for a touchdown. Meyers taunted cornerback Damarri Mathis after the score and drew a penalty.

But even while drawing a second special teams penalty on a holding call during Marvin Mims Jr.'s kickoff return, the Broncos answered on their first offensive possession thanks to Wilson. Beleaguered last season, Wilson superbly directed the Broncos on a 14-play, 86-yard drive that took up 8 minutes and 44 seconds of game clock.

Wilson was 7 of 8 for 68 yards on the season-opening drive he finished with a scramble right, throw-on-the-run, 5-yard touchdown pass to Lil’Jordan Humphrey.

Humphrey is a former New Orleans Saint who was called up from the practice squad to replace top Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy, whose hamstring strain was given another week to heal.

It was 7-6 with 44 seconds left in the first quarter and stayed that way when Lutz missed the extra point, shooting it wide right. Lutz was acquired in a trade from New Orleans two weeks ago.

The Raiders answered with a 70-yard march that ended on the Denver 5 yard line but a goal-to-go stop forced a short field goal by Daniel Carlson, who spent his high school years at The Classical Academy in Colorado Springs.

It was 10-6 Raiders just inside 11 minutes remaining in the first half. It stayed that way until Payton burned his final two timeouts on defense to give Wilson the ball with 2:30 remaining.

The Broncos got the ball first in the second but after a sustained drive, Lutz drilled a 55-yard field goal attempt to the back of the net but was wide right.

The Raiders took over with great field position at their own 45. They used 18 plays, counting penalties, and had first and goal at the 1 when the Raiders self-destructed to Vance Joseph's determined defense.

Garoppolo fumbled the first-and-goal snap. Then the Raiders were flagged for an illegal formation. After an incomplete pass brought up third and goal from the 6, Garoppolo forced a pass to a well-covered receiver, the ball was tipped by Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton, and it ricocheted into the arms of safety Kareem Jackson.

Touchback. No Raiders points. Broncos took over at their own 20.

Sterns, Dulcich hurt

The Broncos suffered what appeared to be a serious injury in the first quarter when safety Caden Sterns went down clutching his left knee. It was a non-contact injury – which often means serious ligament or cartilage damage. Sterns was visibly frustrated as he was carted off the field. He missed all but the first five games last season with a hip injury that required surgery. Sterns joined Kareem Jackson and Justin Simmons as the three safeties who were introduced during the starting lineup presentation.

Early in the second half, Broncos tight end Greg Dulcich suffered a knee injury and was immediately declared out.

Bronco Bits

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby sacked Russell Wilson in the second quarter, extending his sack streak against the Broncos to eight consecutive games dating back to 2019. …

Sutton not only has four catches for 32 yards with a touchdown at the half, he also drew two pass interference penalties on third down that kept the Broncos’ two scoring drives alive. …

Javonte Williams, in his first game back from last year’s ACL surgery, had 51 yards rushing off 13 carries. Backup running back Samaje Perine at that point had 41 yards rushing on 10 carries.