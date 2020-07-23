Broncos reach 4-year agreement with Lloyd Cushenberry III

Rookie center to get signing bonus of $946,176. Team now has all but top two picks Jeudy and Hamler under contract.

After hiking last season for the national champion LSU Tigers and to Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow, Lloyd Cushenberry III will begin his rookie season as a Broncos center with a $946,176 signing bonus.

Cushenberry and the Broncos reached agreement on a four-year contract Wednesday night that will be worth more than $4.24 million. He was the second of the Broncos’ two, third-round draft picks, No. 83 overall.

The 6-foot-3, 312-pound Louisiana native started all 28 games for LSU the past two years. He will compete with Austin Schlottmann and Patrick Morris, both of whom were undrafted out of TCU in 2018, for the Broncos’ starting center position.

The agreement with Cushenberry caps a day in which Broncos’ new salary cap boss Rich Hurtado finished contracts with 7 of the team’s 10 drafted rookies. He also got third-round cornerback Michael Ojemudia under contract on Tuesday.

Only the Broncos’ top two picks, first-round receiver Jerry Jeudy and second-round receiver KJ Hamler, have yet to finish up their contract negotiations.