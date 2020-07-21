x
Broncos reach agreement with rookie Ojemudia on 4-year contract

The third-round cornerback from Iowa will get a signing bonus of $1,015,560.
Credit: AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall
Iowa defensive back Michael Ojemudia runs up field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Purdue, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa.

DENVER — The Broncos have reached an agreement with rookie cornerback Michael Ojemudia on a four-year contract that will include a signing bonus of $1,015,560.

Ujemudia was the first of three, third-round draft picks, No. 77 overall, selected by the Broncos in late-April.

He had three interceptions each of his past two seasons at Iowa. With A.J. Bouye the Broncos’ top cornerback and Bryce Callahan expected to be among the top three corners providing he has recovered sufficiently from his second foot surgery in a 12-month span, Ojemudia will compete for one of the team’s top three corner positions.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Ojemudia would have to beat out veterans Davontae Harris, Duke Dawson Jr., Isaac Yiadom and De’Vante Bausby for the top three corner spot.

The overall value of Ojemudia’s contract is $4.31 million. He will get a cash payout of $1,625,560 this season in combined signing bonus and salary.

