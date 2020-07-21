Broncos reach agreement with rookie Ojemudia on 4-year contract

The third-round cornerback from Iowa will get a signing bonus of $1,015,560.

DENVER — The Broncos have reached an agreement with rookie cornerback Michael Ojemudia on a four-year contract that will include a signing bonus of $1,015,560.

Ujemudia was the first of three, third-round draft picks, No. 77 overall, selected by the Broncos in late-April.

He had three interceptions each of his past two seasons at Iowa. With A.J. Bouye the Broncos’ top cornerback and Bryce Callahan expected to be among the top three corners providing he has recovered sufficiently from his second foot surgery in a 12-month span, Ojemudia will compete for one of the team’s top three corner positions.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Ojemudia would have to beat out veterans Davontae Harris, Duke Dawson Jr., Isaac Yiadom and De’Vante Bausby for the top three corner spot.

The overall value of Ojemudia’s contract is $4.31 million. He will get a cash payout of $1,625,560 this season in combined signing bonus and salary.

More on Ojemudia from story earlier today: How many cornerbacks played linebacker and tight end in high school? #9sports https://t.co/WQi6Ze3vkK — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) July 21, 2020

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN