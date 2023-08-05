Broncos reach 4-year contract agreement with 7th-round pick

Alex Forsyth, a center from Oregon, was scheduled to get a $77,777 signing bonus as part of an estimated $3.918 million deal.

Example video title will go here for this video

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Just in time for rookie minicamp, the Broncos are starting to reach contract agreements with their five draft picks.

And the last shall be first.

The Broncos on Tuesday reached a four-year agreement with seventh-round center Alex Forsyth, a source told 9NEWS. The deal is expected to include a $77,777 signing bonus as part of a $3,917,777 deal, as projected by Spotrac. Forsyth is represented by Jonathan Feinsod.

Forsyth was a three-year starter at Oregon. The consensus among scouts is this is a very good player who should have been drafted higher than the third-to-last pick, No. 257 overall, but may have fell because of medical issues, particularly with his back.

With some players, though, injuries that look concerning on paper aren't enough to keep them off the field. Forsyth is 6-foot-4, 303 pounds.

The Broncos have four other draft picks: Second-round receiver Marvin Mims, third-round linebacker Drew Hansen, third-round cornerback Riley Moss and sixth-round safety JL Skinner.

Broncos rookies and tryout players are to report Thursday for the start of minicamp.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.