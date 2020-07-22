Broncos reach contract agreement with rookie defensive lineman McTelvin Agim

The third-round draft pick from Arkansas will get $857,265 signing bonus. He's third Broncos draft pick to secure new deal Wednesday and fourth in past 24 hours.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Rich Hurtado is in a groove.

The Broncos’ head salary cap and contract negotiator finalized his fourth contract in the past 24 hours with a rookie draft pick when he secured a deal Wednesday afternoon with third-round defensive lineman McTelvin Agim.

A prospect from the University of Arkansas whose primary skill is penetrating the backfield and pressuring the quarterback from an inside position, Agim will get a four-year, $4,152,268 contract that includes an $857,265 signing bonus.

In his sophomore, junior and senior seasons combined for the Razorbacks, the 6-foot-3, 309-pound Agim combined for 26 tackles for loss and 12 sacks.

He figures to eventually become a third-down lineman mixed with a Denver front that will include Jurrell Casey, Dre’Mont Jones, Shelby Harris, Christian Covington and Mike Purcell. DeMarcus Walker, Jonathan Harris, Kyle Peko and Joel Heath will also be competing for a 53-man roster spot.

After the Broncos waited a little longer than most teams to start signing their draft picks, Hurtado got deals done with Agim, outside linebacker Derrek Tuszka and tight end Albert Okwuegbunam on Wednesday and third-round cornerback Michael Ojemudia on Tuesday.

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN