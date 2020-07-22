Broncos reach contract agreement with rookie edge rusher Derrek Tuszka

7th-round pick from North Dakota State will receive $75,492 signing bonus.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo — The Broncos and 7th-round rookie Derrek Tuszka reached agreement on a four-year, $3.37 million contract Wednesday that will include a $75,492 signing bonus.

Tuszka is a 6-foot-4, 251-pound edge rusher from North Dakota State. He will compete with Malik Reed for one of the Broncos’ backup outside linebacker spots behind Von Miller, Bradley Chubb and Jeremiah Attaochu.

Tuszka was a first-team All American last season for the North Dakota State Bison’s NCAA FCS (formerly Division I-AA) championship team. He had 19 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks last year.

He was the Broncos’ No. 254 overall selection, the second-to-last player chosen in the NFL Draft in late April.

