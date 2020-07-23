Broncos reach contract agreements with 5th-round LB Strnad, 6th-round OG Muti

Team now has 6 of 10 draft picks signed.

In advance of rookies reporting for their COVID-19 tests, the Broncos continue to reach agreements with their draft picks.

Justin Strnad, a taller inside linebacker from Wake Forest with some coverage skills, reached agreement on a four-year, $3.53 million contract that includes a $237,776 signing bonus. The 6-foot-3, 238-pound Strnad was taken with the No. 178 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Three picks later in the sixth round, the Broncos took Netane Muti, a talented but oft-injured guard from Fresno State. Muti received a four-year, $3.5 million deal with a $205,792 signing bonus.

They became the Broncos’ fifth and sixth draft picks to reach contract agreements in the last two days, following third-round cornerback Michael Ojemudia, fourth-round tight end Albert Okwuegbunam, seventh-round outside linebacker Derrek Tuszka and third-round defensive lineman McTelvin Agim.

Those Broncos rookies still working on their contracts are first-round receiver Jerry Jeudy, second-round receiver/returner KJ Hamler, third-round center Lloyd Cushenberry III and seventh-round receiver Tyrie Cleveland.