Broncos reach three-year, $30 million contract extension with receiver Tim Patrick

Few players have overcome more to reach such financial security.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Brought up in a rough family situation, oft-injured in college, undrafted and cut three times as a professional, including once by the Broncos, Tim Patrick can now be raised up as a role model to so many down-and-outers.

Patrick, who in recent years emerged as one of the Broncos’ most dependable receivers, now has financial security he could have never realistically thought possible as a youth after sources tell 9NEWS he and the Broncos have reached agreement on a three-year, $30 million contract extension that includes $18.5 million in guarantees.

Happy birthday, Tim Patrick, who turns 29 on Tuesday.

A tremendous athlete who played football and basketball in junior college, Patrick eventually walked on at the University of Utah and became its leading receiver when he wasn’t recovering such devastating injuries as a compound leg fracture and high ankle sprain, among other ailments.

Out of college, he was initially signed as an undrafted rookie by the Ravens in 2017 but didn’t even make it past the first week of training camp before he was waived. He caught on with the 49ers, was cut before the start of the 2017 season, signed with the Broncos’ practice squad and was cut again in November before rejoining that spare unit a week later.

Patrick became the training camp surprise of 2018, making the season-opening roster. The sticky-fingered Patrick had 51 catches without a drop in 2020 for 742 yards and six touchdowns. He is on pace to better to better those numbers this year as through 10 games he has 37 catches for 523 yards and four touchdowns.

For more on Patrick’s like story of perseverance, here is a feature 9NEWS wrote on the 6-4, 215-pound receiver in August 2018:

