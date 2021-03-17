Broncos reach 2-year agreement with running back Michael Boone

Former Viking and George Paton signee was a No. 3 RB and special teamer in Minnesota. Meanwhile, Broncos RB Phillip Lindsay can seek offers from other teams.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — As Phillip Lindsay became free to begin negotiating offer sheets with other teams, the Broncos moved to add running back depth and strengthen their special teams by reaching agreement on a two-year contract Wednesday afternoon with Mike Boone, a former Minnesota Viking.

Boone was a non-tendered restricted free agent as the Vikings apparently balked at the $2.133 million low-tender salary. The Broncos didn't, as they gave him a two-year deal that includes a $2.6 million guarantee.

Undrafted out of the University of Cincinnati in 2018 and signed by George Paton and the Vikings, the 5-foot-10, 206-pound Boone primarily served as a core special teamer and No. 3 running back in his three seasons in Minnesota.

Boone, 25, did flash as a running back in game 16 of the 2019 season when he rushed for 148 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries against the Bears, a game in which the Vikings rested several starters because they clinched, and couldn’t improve upon, their No. 6 NFC playoff seed.

It’s unclear whether Paton believes Boone has the potential to become a full-time No. 2 back, or is primarily wanting to add much-needed talent to the Broncos’ special teams, or both. Melvin Gordon is the Broncos’ 1A starter with Lindsay at least for the moment the 1B back. Royce Freeman, a third-round draft pick in 2018, was the No. 3 back last year and has one more season left on his rookie contract.

Meanwhile at 2 p.m. MDT Wednesday, Lindsay officially became a low, or non-round, tendered restricted free agent which means opposing teams could begin negotiating a contract offer sheet with him knowing they don’t have to submit a draft pick in return for signing away the two-time, 1,000-yard running back. The Broncos do have the right to match any competing offer sheet and bring Lindsay back.

