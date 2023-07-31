Broncos fear receiver Tim Patrick has suffered serious left Achilles injury

The veteran receiver went down in practice Monday nearly one year after he suffered a season-ending ACL tear.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — All that work, a year's worth of pain and sweat and worry, to rehabilitate a knee injury and for what?

For Tim Patrick, it might have been futile as the veteran receiver went down again nearly a year later, this time with what appears to be a left Achilles injury. If the Achilles has a tear, Patrick would again be sidelined for the season.

Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton said the team is hopeful an MRI exam brings better results than the injury looked on the practice field. But it didn't look good.

Patrick slammed down his helmet upon realizing the magnitude of his injury and needed assistance from quarterback Russell Wilson and fellow receiver Courtland Sutton to be placed in a cart that drove onto the practice field. Patrick was helped again by training staff once the cart got to the training room doors.

"I was watching it directly,'' Payton said of the 7-on-7 drill in which Patrick went down from the side of the line soon after takeoff from the snap. "Because he was running a route and it was something that we corrected earlier. It was kind of on-air (no coverage), planted. It looked like he slipped. But we're evaluating his left Achilles. That's what we think the injury is. We haven't confirmed it until he gets the MRI.''

Patrick suffered a torn ACL to his right knee on Aug. 2 last year. This ankle injury occurred to his other leg.

Patrick, 29, had back-to-back seasons of at least 50 catches for more than 700 yards in 2020-21 for the Broncos, which precipated general manager George Paton to give him a three-year, $30 million contract extension midway through the 2021 season.

The fear now is Patrick will have drawn $19.5 million over the first two years of his contract without playing a down. The $10 million he is scheduled to receive in 2024 is non-guaranteed.

"It's always difficult, you guys see it, especially a guy like that who's a leader, who is coming of an entire year of rehabilitation,'' Payton said. "It's difficult for his teammates, for all of us. Hopefully, we get some good news, but it appears it's his left Achilles."

