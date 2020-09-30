Broncos reinforce depleted defensive line by signing Jernigan

The veteran played the first three games this season with Jacksonville. He is eligible to play Thursday against Jets.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Injured everywhere, at no position have the Broncos been decimated more than along their defensive line.

Three of their five game-day defensive linemen through their first two games are now on injured reserve – Dre’Mont Jones (knee), DeMarcus Walker (calf) and Jurrell Casey (biceps).

The Broncos are adding much needed reinforcement Wednesday by signing veteran defensive lineman Timmy Jernigan. The Broncos had previously called up DeShawn Williams from their practice squad to play Sunday against Tampa Bay and activated, for the first time, third-round rookie McTelvin Agim.

Williams’ game against the Bucs was his first in four years. He played in four games for the Bengals in 2016, a year after he signed with Cincinnati as an undrafted free agent out of Clemson.

Jernigan has much more, and recent, experience. A second-round draft selection by the Baltimore Ravens in 2014 after he came off Florida State’s national championship season, Jernigan started 15 games as a rookie and made the NFL’s All Rookie team. He was traded after his third season to Philadelphia and in his first season with the Eagles, Jernigan started 15 games at defensive tackle and also started on their Super Bowl 52-winning team to cap the 2017 season.

He played the first three games with Jacksonville before he was released Monday. Jernigan quickly flew to Denver to go through their coronavirus testing protocols and after taking his physical exam Wednesday morning, will sign a one-year deal with the Broncos and board one of the busses to DIA for a flight to New Jersey this afternoon.

Jernigan is eligible to play for the Broncos in their game Thursday night (tomorrow) at the New York Jets, although it’s unclear if he will be activated by head coach Vic Fangio. If Jernigan is activated he would play in back-to-back Thursday night games for two different teams as he played in Jacksonville’s loss to Miami last Thursday.