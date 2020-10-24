Broncos release Bausby as Bouye, Jones, Walker return

Team also promoted Cox, Bradham from practice squad to game-day roster.

Just in time for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Air Show, the Broncos are getting one of their top cornerbacks back in A.J. Bouye.

Acquired in the offseason from Jacksonville, Bouye has been out since his shoulder popped out late in the first half of the Broncos’ season-opening loss against Tennessee.

Bouye practiced the past two weeks and was activated from injured reserve to the Broncos’ 53-man roster Saturday, as were defensive linemen Dre’Mont Jones and DeMarcus Walker. The Broncos host the Kansas City Chiefs and their superstar quarterback Mahomes on Sunday afternoon (2:25 p.m. kickoff) at Empower Field at Mile High.

With two roster spots open following the releases earlier in the week of defensive linemen Timmy Jernigan and Sylvester Williams, the Broncos made room for Bouye by releasing cornerback De’Vante Bausby on Saturday. Williams was signed back to the Broncos’ practice squad and the team may do the same with Bausby.

Releasing Bausby was somewhat surprising because he played 42 defensive snaps as the Broncos’ No. 3 cornerback last week while two other defensive backs, Duke Dawson and Davontae Harris, played 10 and 0 defensive snaps, respectively.

But Dawson and Harris are better and bigger bodied special teams players while Bouye is back to handle the cornerback position, along with Bryce Callahan and Michael Ojemudia.

Jones (knee) and Walker (calf) had been out since the Broncos’ week 2 loss at Pittsburgh.

In other moves, the Broncos elevated running back/fullback Jeremy Cox and veteran linebacker Nigel Bradham from their practice squad to game-day roster. Cox could well become the Broncos’ fullback against the Chiefs as both Andrew Beck and Jake Butt are highly questionable with hamstring injuries.