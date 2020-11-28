Broncos return to practice Saturday after no positive virus tests

Denver will host the Saints before no fans on Sunday. Jerry Jeudy is questionable to play with an ankle injury.

DENVER — All clear for the Broncos.

Maybe not all is well, but the team was cleared to practice Saturday at UCHealth Training Center, one day after shutting down its headquarters because two players and two staff employees had recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Backup quarterback Jeff Driskel tested positive Thursday even though he sent word that he has no symptoms and feels completely healthy.

Receiver/returner Diontae Spencer and two staff members tested positive Friday, causing the Broncos to cancel practice and revert to virtual meetings that day.

“The league on Thursday said it was fine to practice,’’ said coach Vic Fangio. “They even recommended it. At that time, we just had the one (positive case, Driskel). And then when we had back-to-back (positive tests), again the league — we could have practiced yesterday. It was our choice, my choice, to not practice yesterday.

“I just felt having two consecutive days with a positive test each day, I just felt like we needed to not practice yesterday, even though the league said we could have.”

With no new positive test results among players, coaches or support staff on Saturday, the Broncos will hold a light and shorter practice in advance of their game at 2:05 p.m. Sunday against the New Orleans Saints before no fans at Empower Field at Mile High.

Besides Driskel and Spencer, the Broncos still have defensive lineman Shelby Harris and defensive coordinator Ed Donatell in COVID protocols, although both have improved to the point that they have returned to team headquarters for rehab.

Does Fangio feel safe while working at UCHealth Training Center?

“I do. I feel very safe here in the building,’’ Fangio said. “I feel the safest in the building out of all the other places that I do go in my daily ventures — although it's not much — it’s home alone or at the facility.”

Bronco Bits

Fangio said he wanted to see how Jerry Jeudy practiced Saturday before determining whether the rookie receiver would play against the Saints. Jeudy is questionable with an ankle injury. Jeudy’s 37 receptions are second to tight end Noah Fant’s 39 on the team and he leads with 589 receiving yards. …

Fangio said three other players listed as questionable — right guard Graham Glasgow, cornerback Bryce Callahan and right tackle Demar Dotson — were expected to play Sunday. …

As of now, the 4-6 Broncos are still on to play next Sunday night against the 9-1 Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on primetime network (9News-KUSA) television. The Chiefs have beaten the Broncos 10 straight times dating back to 2015. And the Chiefs have won the past three games by scores of 43-16, 23-3 and 30-6.