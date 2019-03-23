As John Elway seeks a much-needed, young quarterback prospect for his Broncos’ roster, he’s not limiting his search to the top group.

Dwayne Haskins and Drew Lock are coming in for pre-draft visits, sure. But Elway, the Broncos’ general manager, is also going to send one of his coaches to work out Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson in the Chicagoland area, a source told 9NEWS.

The 6-foot-4, 222-pound Thorson is expected to be drafted in the third- through fifth-round range. Haskins and Lock are top 10 quarterback prospects.

The Broncos also met with Will Grier and Jarrett Stidham at the NFL Combine four weeks ago in Indianapolis. Grier could go in the second round and Stidham would join Thorson in the mid-round group.

At some point, the Broncos need to develop their own quarterback after former first-round pick Paxton Lynch and seventh-rounder Chad Kelly were both cut last year.

A 2018 statistical look at the five known rookie quarterback prospects who have drawn the Broncos’ attention:

QB (H/W) ……...........….. W-L … C … A .… PCT .... Y … TD … INT … RTG*

Haskins

Height: 6-3 3/8

Weight: 231

Win/Lose:13-1

Completions: 373

Attempts: 533

Percentage: 70.0

Yards: 4831

Touchdowns: 50

Interceptions: 8

QB Rating*: 123.2

Lock

Height: 6-3 3/4

Weight: 228

Win/Lose:8-5

Completions: 275

Attempts: 437

Percentage: 62.9

Yards: 3498

Touchdowns: 28

Interceptions: 8

QB Rating*: 101.6

Grier

Height: 6-2 1/2

Weight: 217

Win/Lose:8-3

Completions: 266

Attempts: 397

Percentage: 67.0

Yards: 3864

Touchdowns: 37

Interceptions: 8

QB Rating*: 121.1

Stidham

Height: 6-2 3/8

Weight: 218

Win/Lose:8-5

Completions: 224

Attempts: 369

Percentage: 60.7

Yards: 2794

Touchdowns: 18

Interceptions: 5

QB Rating*: 94.8

Thorson

Height: 6-4

Weight: 222

Win/Lose:9-5

Completions: 299

Attempts: 489

Percentage: 61.1

Yards: 3183

Touchdowns: 17

Interceptions: 15

QB Rating*: 79.0

*Using the NFL rating formula

