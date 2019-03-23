As John Elway seeks a much-needed, young quarterback prospect for his Broncos’ roster, he’s not limiting his search to the top group.
Dwayne Haskins and Drew Lock are coming in for pre-draft visits, sure. But Elway, the Broncos’ general manager, is also going to send one of his coaches to work out Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson in the Chicagoland area, a source told 9NEWS.
The 6-foot-4, 222-pound Thorson is expected to be drafted in the third- through fifth-round range. Haskins and Lock are top 10 quarterback prospects.
The Broncos also met with Will Grier and Jarrett Stidham at the NFL Combine four weeks ago in Indianapolis. Grier could go in the second round and Stidham would join Thorson in the mid-round group.
At some point, the Broncos need to develop their own quarterback after former first-round pick Paxton Lynch and seventh-rounder Chad Kelly were both cut last year.
A 2018 statistical look at the five known rookie quarterback prospects who have drawn the Broncos’ attention:
QB (H/W) ……...........….. W-L … C … A .… PCT .... Y … TD … INT … RTG*
Haskins
Height: 6-3 3/8
Weight: 231
Win/Lose:13-1
Completions: 373
Attempts: 533
Percentage: 70.0
Yards: 4831
Touchdowns: 50
Interceptions: 8
QB Rating*: 123.2
Lock
Height: 6-3 3/4
Weight: 228
Win/Lose:8-5
Completions: 275
Attempts: 437
Percentage: 62.9
Yards: 3498
Touchdowns: 28
Interceptions: 8
QB Rating*: 101.6
Grier
Height: 6-2 1/2
Weight: 217
Win/Lose:8-3
Completions: 266
Attempts: 397
Percentage: 67.0
Yards: 3864
Touchdowns: 37
Interceptions: 8
QB Rating*: 121.1
Stidham
Height: 6-2 3/8
Weight: 218
Win/Lose:8-5
Completions: 224
Attempts: 369
Percentage: 60.7
Yards: 2794
Touchdowns: 18
Interceptions: 5
QB Rating*: 94.8
Thorson
Height: 6-4
Weight: 222
Win/Lose:9-5
Completions: 299
Attempts: 489
Percentage: 61.1
Yards: 3183
Touchdowns: 17
Interceptions: 15
QB Rating*: 79.0
*Using the NFL rating formula
