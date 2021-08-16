Broncos rookies shine in NFL preseason debuts

Surtain II, Williams, Meinerz, Sterns played well in Broncos rout of Vikings.

MINNEAPOLIS — Tempering excitement over the Broncos’ dominant preseason performance Saturday because the Vikings only played one starter may be valid.

No such caveats are necessary, though, for Broncos rookies. They played their own.

And the Broncos rookie likes of Pat Surtain II, Javonte Williams, Quinn Meinerz and Caden Sterns showed they’re ready to contribute in 2021.

Surtain, a cornerback, and Williams, a running back, were the Broncos’ first two draft picks. Both are a few months past their 21st birthday, and young men of few words. Both can play, but may have to wait a few games before they become starters.

It appears both will be ready when those starting assignments come.

Surtain is currently the Broncos’ No. 4 cornerback behind Ronald Darby, Kyle Fuller and Bryce Callahan. The veteran threesome is making a combined $26.8 million, although none of Callahan’s $7.3 million is guaranteed.

Surtain is making $13.3 million this season with $12.6 million coming in a slotted signing bonus as the No. 9 overall draft pick. His pick six Saturday in a 33-6 clobbering of the Vikings, plus his financial compensation, suggests he should not be wasted.

“It gives me a ton of confidence,’’ Surtain said. “Going out there, getting my feet wet just day-in and day-out getting better.”

“He played well, obviously,’’ said Broncos head coach Vic Fangio. “I expect a lot out of him. We only played him at corner today. We didn't play him inside at all. I wanted him to just play one position today, get back to that.

“And they didn't play their starting quarterback. That was one big advantage for us. We played our two starting quarterbacks. They didn't. But still you've got to go out there make the plays, and he did it.’’

Williams figures to mix in behind veteran running back Melvin Gordon III, who is drawing $7 million in the final year of his deal. Williams will make $4.5 million this year with $3.8 million coming in a one-time signing bonus as the No. 35 overall pick. He gained 11 and 13 yards on his first two carries – the Broncos’ first two offensive plays of the game at Minnesota – but Williams’ most impressive run was on a 4-yard touchdown scamper that was called back by penalty. Williams broke two tackles on the play before he scooted into the end zone.

“Definitely, I like breaking tackles,’’ Williams said. “That is something coach Fangio had told me before the game that they were going to keep a tab on how many tackles I broke. So that was definitely something I was trying to do during the game.’’

Said Fangio: “Was anxious to see him because you can look at running backs all you want in practice and they can do good and get better. But ultimately the number one job of a running back is to be able to make people miss or break tackles. And he was able to do that. And you could only find that in a game. So I was really anxious to see him, and obviously he didn't disappoint.’’

Meinerz, a third-round pick, got high grades for his play at center and guard. “The Belly” was the center during Bridgewater’s seven-play, 40-yard touchdown drive. Sterns got the start at safety after Trey Marshall suffered an ankle injury while making the tackle on the opening kickoff. Sterns and his safety partner P.J. Locke tied for the team-lead with six tackles and they combined to break up a fourth-down pass in the end zone to save a touchdown.