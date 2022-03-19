Broncos to visit with safety J.R. Reed

Son of former Vikings WR Jake Reed, J.R. played for the Rams and Giants last year. Reed would be a special teamer and compete for a safety spot.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos may be adding safety depth as they are bringing in J.R. Reed for a visit and physical, a source told 9NEWS. If all goes well, Reed could be added to the Broncos' defensive backfield.

Reed, 26, went undrafted in 2020 after he was a three-year starter for Kirby Smart at Georgia after transferring from Tulsa. He first signed with Jacksonville but wound up playing seven games for the Los Angeles Rams as a rookie special teamer, then was signed away from their practice squad midway through last season by the New York Giants, where Reed played in eight games.

While with the Rams, Reed practiced under defensive backs coach Ejiro Evero, who is now the Broncos' defensive coordinator.

Reed did get 56 defensive snaps for the Giants and 90 snaps on special teams. He is the son of former Minnesota Vikings standout receiver Jake Reed, who had four consecutive 1,100 receiving yard seasons from 1994-97 and finished his career with 450 catches and 6,999 yards. Reed’s uncle is former NFL defensive back Dale Carter, whose 14-year career included one season with the Broncos in 1999.

If the Broncos take the next step and sign J.R. Reed, he would both help the Broncos' special teams units and compete with second-year player Caden Sterns for the Broncos’ starting safety spot opposite two-time, second-team All Pro Justin Simmons.