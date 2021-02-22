Before negotiations begin, comparative salaries suggest Broncos and Justin Simmons not far apart

A second franchise tag salary puts Simmons at doorstep of league's 5 highest-paid safeties. Complicating factor is reduced cap payroll.

DENVER — Before negotiations even begin, comparable salaries at the NFL safety position suggest a deal between the Broncos and Justin Simmons should be relatively close.

The league’s five highest-paid safeties by the standard measure of annual average value – in order, Budda Baker, Eddie Jackson, Kevin Byard, Landon Collins and Tyrann Mathieu – are separated by a mere $750,000.

1. Baker, $14.75 million

2. Jackson, $14.6 million

3. Byard, $14.1 million

4. Collins/Mathieu, $14 million

So whether the Broncos present Simmons with an offer that would make him the fifth highest-paid safety or the No. 1 safety in terms of dollars and cents, the difference is less than $800,000 a year.

There is one significant complication to this safety compaction: Those top 5 safety salaries came as the league’s salary cap was going up by around $10 million a year, topping out at $198.5 million in 2020. Then came the COVID-19 pandemic that locked up the stadium gates and diminished the league’s revenue. Estimates say teams will operate with a reduced payroll of about $185 million in 2021.

That would leave the Broncos with a smaller pie from which Simmons is to take his slice.

>> Video above: Broncos safety Justin Simmons active in social justice movement

A ball-hawking safety who was tied for fourth in the league with 5 interceptions last year and who hasn’t missed a snap since his celebratory body bump landed awkwardly near the end of the 2017 season, Simmons was tied for the 7th-paid safety last season with a franchise tag salary of $11.441 million. A second franchise tag in 2021 – teams can start applying the tag Tuesday although tags execution will likely occur closer to the March 9 deadline – would give Simmons a 20 percent bump to $13.729 million in 2021.

Already, that puts him within a successful chest bump of the league’s top 5 safeties.

Add another $500,000 to Simmons’ average annual payout on a multiyear deal and he’d be the No. 3-highest-paid safety. And if Simmons and his agent Todd France insist on a contract that would be the richest among safeties despite a smaller team payroll?