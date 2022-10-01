Broncos safety Justin Simmons named second-team All Pro

It's the second such honor in three years for Simmons. Punter Sam Martin, with one, is the only other Broncos who received a vote.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Blame so far targeted Vic Fangio, who was fired as head coach following the Broncos' 7-10 record in 2021.

But another talent indicator revealed Friday suggested Fangio didn't exactly have an abundance to work with.

Justin Simmons is the only Broncos player considered among the league's top five at his position. For the second time in three years, Simmons was named second-team All Pro safety after his 10 votes among 50 voters tied for third place with Arizona's Budda Baker and Buffalo's Micah Hyde. Tennessee's Kevin Byard was the overwhelming top safety with 41 votes followed by Buffalo's Jordan Poyer with 12.

The only other Bronco player to receive a vote was punter Sam Martin, who had one.

The lack of All Pro recognition follows the AFC Pro Bowl team that was announced last month in which Denver players were shutout. Simmons, rookie cornerback Pat Surtain II and left tackle Garett Bolles were first alternates to the Pro Bowl team -- which means they all have a chance to eventually get selected to play in the game on Feb. 6 in Las Vegas -- but that didn't sway an Associated Press voter to tally Surtain or Bolles.

Simmons was also second-team All Pro in 2019 and was a Pro Bowler in 2020. He finished tied for fourth in the league with five interceptions this season, which was tied for first among safeties. Simmons was also second on the team with 80 tackles (safety mate Kareem Jackson was first with 88 tackles), including four tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

