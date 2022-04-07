Broncos bring back safety Kareem Jackson on one-year deal

Jackson returns for a 13th season in the NFL; his fourth with Broncos.

DENVER — Kareem Jackson is back for a fourth season with the Broncos after he reached agreement on a one-year deal worth up to $5 million, a source confirmed to 9NEWS.

The third and fourth seasons were in doubt as Jackson went deep into free agency each of the past two seasons before returning on one-year deals. A first-round cornerback from Alabama when he was drafted by Houston in 2010, Jackson spent nine seasons with the Texans.

He reinvented himself as a safety beginning in his final season of 2018 with Houston, then became a full-time safety with the Broncos in 2019. Jackson initially signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the Broncos prior to the 2019 season. But after making $20 million in his first two seasons, his pay was reduced from the scheduled $10 million to $5 million this year.

Jackson’s pay was reduced again for the 2022 season, although he does have a chance through incentives to make up to $5 million. Jackson will turn 34 on Monday, but when last seen he was still pound for pound one of the hardest hitting defenders in the NFL. He is arguably the best active player who has never made a Pro Bowl even though many cornerbacks and safeties picked ahead of him came nowhere near lasting 13 seasons in the league.

He had 71, 89 and 88 tackles in his three Broncos seasons as he played the hitter to safety mate Justin Simmons' ballhawk.