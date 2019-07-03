KUSA – The Broncos and Washington have trade parameters in place for a deal involving quarterback Case Keenum, a source told 9NEWS.

Here’s the deal that won’t become official until the 2019 NFL season officially begins at 2 p.m. Wednesday: The Broncos swap late-round picks with Washington in the 2020 draft – the Broncos get Washington’s 6th-round selection; Washington gets Keenum and the Broncos’ 7th-round pick.

Perhaps, the most substantial aspect of the trade was the reworking of Keenum’s contract. He had a one-year salary for $18 million, with $7 million of that fully guaranteed.

RELATED: With NFL free agency essentially starting Monday, a look at Broncos’ shopping list

Rather than release Keenum and eat the $7 million, here’s what the Broncos did: They gave Keenum a $500,000 restructure bonus, plus agreed to pay $3.5 million of Keenum’s $7 million guarantee. Washington agreed to pay the other $3.5 million.

So the Broncos paid $500,000 to save $3 million. And they moved up a round in next year’s draft.

Washington gets an experienced starting quarterback for the low price of $3.5 million to compete with Colt McCoy for its starting QB spot in 2019.

Keenum makes an extra $500,000 and doesn’t have to settle for a backup job but has a legitimate shot at becoming a starting quarterback if he beats out McCoy. Knowing Keenum, he is extremely confident he will win the job.

RELATED: Missing on Paxton doesn't mean Elway can't judge quarterbacks

This is what 's called a win-win-win.

It’s become fashionable these days to knock the decision-making of Broncos’ general manager John Elway. But isn’t saving $3 million on Keenum and moving up a round in the draft somewhat ingenious?

There’s a long ways to go – nothing matters until they play the games – but between hiring Vic Fangio as head coach, getting a trade in place for quarterback Joe Flacco, and wiggling out of the Keenum contract with some money in his pocket for next week’s start of free agency, Elway is having a solid offseason.

As it will stand Wednesday, the Broncos will have Flacco, Kevin Hogan and Garrett Grayson as their three quarterbacks. Arizona may be shopping Josh Rosen, who was the No. 10 overall draft pick last year, if it decides to make Kyler Murray its No. 1 overall pick this year.

If Arizona does shop Rosen, would the Broncos become involved? It’s too early to tell, but if they do, it’s become obvious Elway is more aggressive and resourceful than others when it comes to making deals.

There is also the draft in late-April. The Broncos have the No. 10 overall pick, plus one selection in the second, third and fourth rounds, two in the fifth round, and one each in the sixth and seventh rounds. The Broncos formally interviewed two quarterbacks at the NFL combine last week in Indianapolis -- West Virginia’s Will Grier and Auburn’s Jarrett Stidham.

They are also expected to visit at least two of the Big Four – Dwayne Haskins, Drew Lock, Daniel Jones and Murray – at their team headquarters in early April.