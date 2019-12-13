ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos’ trainer’s room has suddenly become overrun by defensive linemen.

Two weeks ago, the Broncos had seven defensive linemen available to play on game day: Derek Wolfe, Shelby Harris, Mike Purcell, Dre’Mont Jones, Adam Gotsis, DeMarcus Walker and in-season, ever-inactive Jonathan Harris.

A mere two weeks later, Wolfe is on season-ending injured reserve, Jones is hurt and highly questionable to play Sunday at Kansas City with a high ankle sprain, Gotsis is out with a knee injury, Walker is out with an ankle injury.

Against the Chiefs, it’s pretty much Shelby Harris and Purcell and go get’em.

And Shelby Harris twisted his ankle in pregame warmups in the Chargers’ game two weeks ago and couldn’t play the second half.

Goodness. Jonathan Harris will play.

“Yeah, I found out earlier in the week and got a lot of reps in practice, took advantage of those and learned more every day’’ said Jonathan Harris, a high school teammate of Troy Fumagalli in the Chicagoland area.

In fact, if Jones doesn’t play – and he didn’t practice all week -- Jonathan Harris will have catapulted from No. 7 defensive lineman to No. 3 in a two-week span.

The good news is Broncos’ head coach Vic Fangio, who also runs the Denver defense, played most of the game last week at Houston with only two defensive linemen, anyway. So while Shelby Harris and Purcell may have to bring an extra oxygen tank to Arrowhead Stadium, the Broncos should be good.

The Broncos are also bringing back defensive lineman Kyle Peko. The younger cousin of Ravens’ and former Broncos’ nose tackle Domata Peko was in Denver on its practice squad and 53-man roster in 2016-17, then spent most of the past two years on the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad and active roster.

Peko will be signed on the Broncos’ 53-man roster Saturday and rookie receiver Juwann Winfree will go on season-ending injured with a hamstring injury. Winfree and Walker both suffered their injuries during practice Wednesday.

If Dre’Mont Jones doesn’t play against the Chiefs – and it would it be pushing his high ankle sprain if he did – then Peko would be the Broncos’ No. 4 defensive lineman.

This is not an ideal defensive front. Then again, if Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wants to spend most of the game handing off to LeSean McCoy, be the Broncos’ guest.

Leary, James out

Right guard Ron Leary will miss his second consecutive game after suffering a concussion two weeks ago in the game against the Chargers. On Drew Lock’s fourth-quarter interception to Denzel Perryman, Leary was blasted during the return by Chargers’ linebacker Thomas Davis.

An NFL independent concussion expert and the Broncos’ medical team are being extra cautious with Leary. There is cautious optimism he can clear the concussion protocol next week, but you never know with concussions.

Austin Schlottmann will get his second start at right guard. Schlottmann spent all of his rookie year last season on the Broncos’ practice squad and the first 12 games of this season on special teams before getting his big break last week at Houston, which is 90 minutes southeast of where he grew up.

“It was a ton of fun,’’ he said. “After (13) weeks whatever it’s been, it was fun. I had family, grandparents who haven’t been able to come up and see me were all there, it was a blast.”

He’s a little more settled for his second start.

“Same idea, go out there and execute our game plan,’’ Schlottmann said. “Pick up some of the stuff they got us with in the first game, all those blitzes and everything. I’ll just go out there and do my job and help the team.”

The Broncos will also play another game without right tackle Ja’Wuan James, who has only played parts of three games because of a left knee injury. Instead, Elijah Wilkinson, who replaced James in the second half last week at Houston, will get his 11th start at right tackle.

