Broncos settle on Bobenmoyer as new long snapper

Northern Colorado product only long snapper left after team waived Farnsworth.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Jacob Bobenmoyer, the Nolan Ryan of NFL hikers, has beat out Wes Farnsworth for the Broncos’ job as new long snapper.

The Broncos waived Farnsworth on Thursday, leaving Bobenmoyer, who played his college ball at Northern Colorado, as the lone long snapper on their roster.

Broncos special teams coordinator Tom McMahon was impressed with Bobenmoyer’s snap velocity during previous tryouts. The team liked Bobenmoyer enough to let Casey Kreiter, their long snapper of the previous four years, leave for free agency.

Kreiter signed with the New York Giants. Bobenmoyer will now concentrate on snapping to punter Sam Martin and to Martin as holder for placekicker Brandon McManus.

