Maher struggled with extra points in postseason last year but he otherwise had a terrific regular season from long distance.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo — Nick Folk was a sensational kicker for the Dallas Cowboys for two years, forgot how to kick the 40-yarder in his third year, yet resurrected his career to kick 12 more seasons and counting in the NFL.

Daniel Carlson of Colorado Springs struggled mightily as a drafted rookie for the Minnesota Vikings in 2018, was cut after two games and has since been one of the league's best kickers for the Raiders.

Maybe the same will happen for Brett Maher. The Broncos reached agreement with the kicker on a one-year contract Friday, a source confirmed to 9NEWS.

Maher, 33, is a strong-legged kicker who has bounced around the league the past 10 years, sticking with the Cowboys in 2018-19 when he booted field goals of 62 and 63 yards. He had a nice year in 2018, but struggled in 2019 and was cut near season's end.

He was on practice squads in 2020, but then performed well for 8 games for Sean Payton's Saints in 2021, making 16 of 18 field goals, although he did miss 2 of 12 extra points.

With the Cowboys last year, Maher had a terrific regular season, making 29 of 32 field goals -- including 9 of 11 from 50 yards-plus, including one from 60 yards. He also made 50 of 53 extra points. But in the Cowboys' two postseason games, Maher inexplicably missed his first five extra points before finally making one.

A free agent after last season, Maher had a tryout with the Broncos from which Elliott Fry was signed for the remainder of OTAs and minicamp. The Broncos have been looking for a kicker since they released their kicker of the previous 9 seasons, Brandon McManus, on the first day of OTAs in May.

Fry, 28, is 5 of 6 in field goals in three NFL games, and Maher will apparently compete for the kicker's job in training camp and the preseason. While Maher easily has the stronger leg, his inconsistent career gives the accurate Fry a chance.

The Broncos will also monitor the legitimate kicking competitions that five or six other NFL teams will conduct this summer before picking their season-opening kicker on Aug. 30, the day after teams set their 53-man rosters.