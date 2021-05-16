Broncos add QB Cookus to roster

Former Northern Arizona star won his rookie minicamp tryout this weekend to land No. 4 QB spot.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos are signing quarterback Case Cookus to their 90-manster.

Cookus, 25, impressed the Broncos enough during their rookie minicamp over the weekend for the team to sign him to become the No. 4 quarterback behind Drew Lock, Teddy Bridgewater and Brett Rypien.

Teams ordinarily keep four quarterbacks for offseason practices to help give fourth-stringers some reps.

The 6-foot-4, slender Cookus played five seasons at Northern Arizona -- he suffered two early season injuries and had three excellent seasons -- throwing for 105 touchdowns and 12,082 yards against just 21 interceptions.

He signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent last year but was waived at the start of training camp.

