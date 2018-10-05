KUSA – In one swoop of a pen, Courtland Sutton went from college star who was paid nothing to a $3.055 million man.

Welcome to the NFL, kid.

For their first day of rookie minicamp Thursday, the Broncos greeted Sutton, a second-round receiver from SMU (no wisecracks about not getting paid), and their final six selections in the draft with new, four-year contracts.

The other draft picks who signed: Linebacker Josey Jewell, receiver DaeSean Hamilton, tight end Troy Fumagalli, guard Sam Jones, linebacker Keishawn Bierria and running back David Williams.

The only unsigned draftees: First-round selection Bradley Chubb and third-round picks Royce Freeman and Isaac Yiadom.

There are exceptions but for the most part, players drafted in rounds 4 through 7 get their signing bonuses, plus minimum salaries of $480,000 in 2018; $570,000 in 2019; $660,000 in 2020 and $750,000 in 2021.

The expected signing bonuses and four-year total values for the seven players who signed:

Rd … Player …………. Signing Bonus ….. Total value

2. Courtland Sutton .........… $3,055,948 …… $6,841,929

4. Josey Jewell ………....…… $713,984 …… $3,173,984

4. DaeSean Hamilton …......... $682,640 …... $3,142,640

5. Troy Fumagalli ………......... $281,804 ..…. $2,741,804

6. Sam Jones ………….....….. $168,556 ….…$2,628,556

6. Keishawn Bierria......... …… $118,408 ….... $2,580,868

7. David Williams …….......…... $93,980 ….… $2,553,980

The Broncos hope to have Chubb signed before the rookie minicamp adjourns following a Mother’s Day brunch Sunday morning. Freeman and Yiadom may take another week as third-round selections get to negotiate base salaries in years 2, 3 and 4 of their deals.

© 2018 KUSA