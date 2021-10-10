Broncos offense stagnant, Big Ben is not done, Steelers lead, 24-6 in fourth

Broncos cornerback Kyle Fuller had a tough first half but Denver offense had just three first downs at intermission.

PITTSBURGH — For the second time in as many road games, the Broncos gave up a game-opening long touchdown pass off the first series of the game.

Both times, cornerback Kyle Fuller was left by himself and got beat. This time it was Diontae Johnson who caught a 50-yard heave from Ben Roethlisberger for the quick touchdown.

Unlike the previous road game at Jacksonville, the Broncos had not caught up by halftime. Or in the third quarter. The Steelers picked on Fuller again to set up a second touchdown, and Roethlisberger threw another scoring strike to Chase Claypool as the Broncos fell behind, 23-6 to start the fourth quarter.

The atmosphere was brilliant at a boisterous, if hardly filled Heinz Field on a gorgeous October Sunday afternoon. A gathering of 59,841 showed up near at the confluence of the Allegheny, Monongahela and Ohio rivers on a sunny, 73-degree afternoon to watch the Steelers control the game pretty much after they lost the coin toss and got the ball on deferment.

Fuller had a tough first half as he was also flagged for a pass interference penalty late in the first half that set up first-and-goal from the 1. Steelers running back Najee Harris leaped over the left side of the line for the touchdown.

The Broncos offense had no right to point fingers. It had just 3 first downs and 107 yards in total offense in the first half as the deficit could have been worse.

The Broncos won the coin toss and deferred -- but it struggled to see the ball the rist of the half. Steelers controlled the ball for nearly 20 minutes of the 30-minute half. They scored on their opening drive when quarterback Roethlisberger lofted his scoring pass to Johnson, who made a nice adjustment on the ball and beat man coverage from Fuller.

Teddy Bridgewater and the Broncos didn’t have the ball much and didn’t get much going when they did. With 12:42 left in the first half, the Steelers had 8 first downs to none by the Broncos. Bridgewater, who missed much of the week of practice to go through the concussion protocol, was 6 of 11 for only 56 yards in the first half. Big Ben was 8 of 14 for 165 yards and a touchdown.

It was the Denver D that accounted for the Broncos’ first 3 points. Big Ben tried to extend the play with his receivers covered but his legs wouldn’t go with him. Broncos’ outside linebacker Malik Reed knocked the ball out of his hand and inside linebacker Alexander Johnson picked up the fumble.

The Broncos’ offense was in business at the Steeler 29. But Steelers sensational edge rusher T.J. Watt blew up a run by Javonte Williams for a loss and the Broncos settled for a 39-yard Brandon McManus field goal.

Williams got some pay back in the second quarter when the Steelers loaded up the box against the Broncos’ formation right on third-and-1. Bridgewater pitched left and Williams had just two defenders and two blockers in front of him. It was blocked well and Williams cut inside and gained 49 yards to the Steelers’ 2 yard line.

A chance to take the lead, though, was thwarted almost immediately when Williams got up and spiked the ball in celebration – only to receive a 5-yard delay of game penalty. Bridgewater was then sacked for a 12-yard loss and the Broncos had to settle for another short McManus field goal.

Bronco Bits

Starting safety Kareem Jackson went to the locker room in the second quarter to get evaluated for a concussion. He returned to the sideline with 5:47 left in the half. Jackson went low to make a nice open-field tackle on tight end Zach Gentry. Rookie Caden Sterns replaced Jackson for a couple series. …

Courtland Sutton was active after a sprained ankle scare in practice Friday. Sutton held a pregame test before trainer Vince Garcia and came away feeling ready to go in the game played on a field that is a mix of grass of artificial surface (but more grass). It would have been a difficult game for Sutton to miss as Sunday was his 26th birthday. …