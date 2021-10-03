Broncos tender contracts to Diontae Spencer, Calvin Anderson, Trey Marshall

The three players were exclusive rights free agents. They played key special teams roles in 2020.

DENVER — The Broncos have told their three exclusive rights free agent players – returner Diontae Spencer, safety Trey Marshall and offensive tackle Calvin Anderson – they will be tendered contracts for 2021, sources told 9NEWS.

Each will receive an $850,000 salary that is the minimum for players with two years of service time – a $100,000 increase from last year’s minimum for second-year players thanks to the new collective bargaining agreement.

Spencer was a no-brainer tender as he’s emerged as a top 5 returner. He was second in punt returns in 2020 with a 15.8 yard average – bolstered by an 83-yard touchdown return at Carolina -- and ranked 3rd in kickoff returns in 2019 with a 29.1-yard average.

Anderson, known in part for his behind-the-back Rubik’s Cube proficiency, was undrafted out of Texas in 2019. He wound up on the Broncos’ active roster for 12 weeks that year, then took a quantum development leap in 2020 as a special teams tackle and two-game starter. He is penciled in to be the Broncos’ swing offensive tackle behind Garett Bolles and Ja’Wuan James in 2021.

Anderson confirmed his tender on his Twitter account about 20 minutes after the 9News report.

Marshall, also undrafted. has been a core special teamer the past two years. He started two games at safety in 2019, but struggled through shin and quad injuries last year.

