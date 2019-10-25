ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Did you hear about Fant’s foot?

Broncos’ rookie tight end Noah Fant capped a rough seven-day stretch following practice Thursday by cutting his foot while trying to scissor off his ankle tape.

Fant missed practice Friday but will be playing Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

“I was going down cutting the tape and went down kind of quick and caught a little piece of skin,’’ Fant said at his locker Friday. “It wasn’t anything big. It’s not like I gouged it or anything. It was precautionary. I feel fine. I’ll be playing on Sunday. It was nothing crazy.”

The training staff glued his cut shut and the glue, not the specifically the wound, is why he missed practice.

“I can walk on it fine, run on it fine,’’ Fant said. “They just wanted to let the glue set so it wouldn’t pop open or anything.”

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio called it one of the top 5 strangest injuries he’s seen. But come on coach. This isn’t Gus Frerotte suffering a concussion head-butting a wall to celebrate a touchdown, or Rockies second baseman Mike Lansing and Cubs slugger Sammy Sosa throwing out their back with a sneeze (who hasn’t done that?) or Plaxico Burress accidentally shooting himself in the leg at a nightclub, or even Broncos’ Iron Man safety Justin Simmons missing the final three games of the 2017 season with a sprained ankle suffered from a flying body-bump celebration.

Seven days earlier, the Broncos were embarrassed 30-6 in front of their home fans by the Kansas City Chiefs. Fant admitted he had two drops in that game, even though they were both contested catch attempts.

“It was a long weekend for me,’’ Fant said. “Wanted to get back out in practice to get back to being out here with my teammates. Traveling to Indianapolis tomorrow is definitely something I’ve been looking forward to just so I can get back out there with the team.”

