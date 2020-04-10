Broncos to further boost practice squad with Nigel Bradham

The linebacker Bradham and newly signed Timmy Jernigan were starters on Eagles Super Bowl 52 team to cap 2017.

The Broncos are loading up their practice squad with proven NFL talent.

The newest addition is veteran inside linebacker Nigel Bradham. An eight-year starter with the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles, Bradham has been in town going through the coronavirus testing protocols. He is expected to be signed to the Broncos’ practice squad on Monday.

In recent weeks, the Broncos have added the NFL veteran likes of Sylvester Williams, Darius Kilgo, Isaiah Irving and Kevin Toliver II to their practice squad.

Bradham, 31, will fill the spot that was supposed to be reserved for Mark Barron, another soon-to-be 31-year-old linebacker who has yet to play for the Broncos because of a hamstring strain. Barron is on injured reserve.

Bradham has had tackle seasons of 104 (2014), 102 (2016), 88 (2017) and 97 (2018). He and Broncos newly signed defensive lineman Timmy Jernigan were defensive starters on the Eagles’ Super Bowl 52 team to cap the 2017 season.

Williams returns to the Broncos, where he was a first-round draft pick in 2013 and started on their Super Bowl 48 and 50 teams. After Bradham is added, the Broncos will have one more spot available on their practice squad.