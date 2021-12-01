Broncos to hold second GM interview Tuesday with Paton, Fontenot

Vikings assistant GM Paton has advantage of in-person interview. Fontenot must interview by remote as his Saints are still in playoffs.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — John Elway’s jet left from southern California on Monday evening and landed back in Centennial a couple hours later, as the Broncos’ outgoing general manager got in position to soon lateral final-say authority to his hand-picked successor.

Tuesday is a big day for the Elway-led Broncos’ GM search committee as it will conduct a second round of interviews with Minnesota assistant general manager George Paton and New Orleans Saints’ assistant GM Terry Fontenot.

Paton will fly in to Denver and meet in-person with search committee members Elway, Broncos’ chief executive officer Joe Ellis, head coach Vic Fangio and chief communications officer Patrick Smyth. Paton, 51, is the most qualified candidate as he’s already handled the role of GM for several years alongside Rick Spielman in the Vikings’ personnel structure.

He also has a decided advantage of meeting the Broncos' brass in person.

Fontenot, 40, cannot interview in person as his Saints are still in the playoffs and he is subject COVID protocols. He has been with the Saints for 18 years, working his way from the bottom level to where he is now in the team’s inner-decision-making circle with head coach Sean Payton and general manager Mickey Loomis.

While it appears the Broncos are zeroing in on Paton and Fontenot, a third candidate, Bears’ assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly, remains in the mix. Kelly worked eight years with the Broncos in various scouting roles from 2007-14, before moving on to Chicago, where he worked four years with Fangio, who from 2015-18 was the Bears’ defensive coordinator.