Even with Chad Kelly taking a plea deal to avoid jail time Wednesday, he isn’t coming back and the Broncos don’t have a young developmental quarterback on their roster.

The Broncos are going to see if Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins and Missouri’s Drew Lock are worthy of a first-round pick.

FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2019, file photo, Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins passes during the first half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against Washington, in Pasadena, Calif. A record number of college football players are bypassing remaining years of eligibility to enter the NFL draft, including Dwayne Haskins. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

AP

A source told 9News that Lock will be brought in for a pre-draft visit at Broncos’ headquarters. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report Haskins will also visit the Broncos. 9News has also learned there is no visit scheduled between the Broncos and another top quarterback prospect, Daniel Jones of Duke.

FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2018, file photo, Missouri quarterback Drew Lock scores on a 3-yard touchdown run during an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt in Columbia, Mo. Tennessee has an opportunity Saturday to show how far it has come in the last year. The Volunteers can become bowl eligible by beating Missouri in their home finale. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

AP



The Broncos did hold formal meetings with two other quarterbacks at the NFL Combine three weeks ago: West Virginia’s Will Grier and Auburn’s Jarrett Stidham.

Haskins and Lock would be in play if the Broncos select a quarterback with their No. 10 overall draft pick while Grier and Stidham would be possibilities in rounds two and later.

Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham (8) drops back to pass against Texas A&M during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland)

AP

The Broncos' only quarterbacks currently are their roster are Joe Flacco, who is entering his 12th NFL season and Garrett Grayson, who is beginning his fifth season.

Kevin Hogan, the backup QB in the second half of last season, wasn't tendered as a restricted free agent. Although there is a chance Hogan returns at a rate lower than the $2.025 million original round tender, he is free to sign with other clubs.

Denver hasn’t a had a young quarterback to develop for their future since they cut Kelly following his felony trespass charge last October. Kelly plead to a misdemeanor charge in an Arapahoe County court Wednesday morning. The judge allowed him to serve his supervised probation back home in the Buffalo-area.

Kelly has drawn interest from NFL teams, but not the Broncos, a source told 9News.

At this point, it would be a surprise if the Broncos took a QB with their No. 10 overall pick. Flacco is their guy and the team has too many other starter needs.

However, it also would be a surprise if the Broncos didn’t take a quarterback before the draft concludes.

Then again, you never know with Broncos’ general manager John Elway, especially when the draft is still five weeks away.