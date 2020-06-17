Broncos Top 100 player Jerry Sturm dies at 83

The center-guard-fullback in the 1960s had owned The South Restaurant for 50 years.

DENVER — Jerry Sturm, a Broncos center-guard-fullback in the 1960s who was named to the team’s Top 100 players team and who for the past 50 years owned the popular South Restaurant in Englewood, has died.

He was 83.

Sturm was as honest as he was versatile and tough. He was Named to the AFL All Star team in 1964 as a center and 1966 as a left guard. He also played offensive tackle and fullback with the Broncos. That’s right, in 1961, Sturm had 8 carries for 31 yards and added two receptions.

He played in the Canadian Football League for Calgary in 1959-60 before joining the Broncos. As much as football prowess, Sturm became known for his honesty that helped stymie a game-fixing scheme.

While playing for the Houston Oilers in 1971, Sturm was approached by a former Broncos player who offered a $10,000 bribe if the center would mess up snaps on kicks and to the quarterback in a December 1971 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Sturm turned in the incident to Houston head coach Ed Hughes, who went to NFL, who went to FBI.

"He is an honorable man," Sturm’s wife Deb said in the book, "The 50 Greatest Players in Denver Broncos History." (Sturm was a top honorable mention selection in the book).

Sturm owned and operated "The South" restaurant, a popular Mexican-American eatery, in Englewood since 1970. He had been in the NFL’s 88 Plan which provides assistance for former NFL players who have been diagnosed with dementia.

The South Restaurant posted notice of Sturm's passing on its Facebook page, stating:

"With a heavy heart, The South Family regrets to inform you that our leader and “chief” Jerry Sturm is no longer with us. Jerry passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side.

"As you know Jerry touched the souls of many, and in doing this, he has become respected and loved by an innumerable amount of people. This includes not only his immediate family and friends, but also his extended NFL family, his longtime golfing buddies, and the community he helped cultivate at The South. He will undoubtedly be deeply missed by all.

"Words can’t describe how much our hearts ache over the loss of Jerry. We all knew him as our friend and cherished his intelligent and witty personality. He was strong and tough. Yet he was also one of the sweetest, most genuine, generous and outgoing men any of us will ever have the privilege of knowing. Jerry adored all of his friends and he was always excited to share a smile or beer, steal a kiss, or offer that unforgettable solid hand shake.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone who is grieving the loss of this Great Man. One of the Greatest, Top 100 All-Time and Number 1 in our book. The South Family would like to thank everyone from the bottom of our hearts and express our gratitude for the outpouring of community support over the years and during this time.

"Please know that we will share details about a memorial honoring Jerry Sturm and his everlasting legacy at a later date to follow."