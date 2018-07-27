KUSA — Understand, Bradley Chubb is not going to prevent double teams on Von Miller.

NFL offensive game planners don’t care about college or draft position. Chubb will have to first prove on NFL film he is a legitimate pass-rush threat before coordinators stop game-planning to stop Miller.

After selecting Chubb with their No. 5 overall draft pick – and passing up a chance to swap that pick for Buffalo’s No. 12 and 22 overall, first-round selections -- the Broncos are counting on that happening sooner rather than later.

chubb_1532386318845.png
Jun 12, 2018; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) during mini camp drills at the UCHealth Training Center.
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

After looking like a grown man among young men during OTAs and minicamp, so far so good for Chubb.

“I’m happy with myself,’’ he said last week at a King Soopers back-to-school shopping function in Parker. “I mean, I’ve still got a lot to learn whether it be on the field, off the field. Just different things. I’m just trying to keep a level head and make sure I’m ready to play.’’

In wrapping up the 2018 Broncos training camp positional preview, 9NEWS saved its best for last. The addition of Chubb – a 6-foot-4, 275-pound athletic freak who had a combined 20 sacks and 44 tackles for loss in his final two seasons at North Carolina State – along with the return of the perennial All Pro Miller, former first-round pick Shane Ray and former Colorado State standout Shaquil Barrett makes outside linebacker the Broncos’ best position.

Mix in DeMarcus Ware as the team’s new pass-rush coach and this is the ideal position to send the Broncos into their first training camp practice at 9:30 Saturday morning at UCHealth Training Center.

Overview: Since he’s become the Broncos’ general manager, John Elway has shown a penchant for pass rushers. He first-ever draft selection was Miller with the No. 2 overall pick in 2011. He later made Ray and Chubb his first-round draft picks. He gave Ware a two-year, $20 million deal before cutting his third-year pay.

Miller does need an effective partner, though, as he’s been double-teamed pretty much since otherworldly 2015 postseason performance that was capped with the Super Bowl MVP trophy.

Von Miller Cropped March 2018
Von Miller runs onto the field during player introductions before a game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 17, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images.
Getty Images

He slipped to 10.0 sacks, the second-lowest output of his career, last season. In theory, if Chubb is all that, he should be able to overpower one-man blocks and perhaps beat the double-teamed Miller to the quarterback.

Strength: Rushing the passer, from snap to whistle, is the most exerting fitness test in a football game. Receivers running a deep-in or go-route is all cardio and agility, at least until they get hit. The pass rush requires strength training, technique, cardio and agility.

It’s why Miller can’t play every snap and rush effectively, although he did play an impressive 85.6 percent of the snaps last year. There must be depth at this position and the Broncos have it with four.

Bradley Chubb mini camp cropped
Bradley Chubb
Ron Chenoy, USA TODAY Sports

Question mark: Chubb was a standup defensive end in college and is extremely large as an outside linebacker – 20 pounds heavier than Ware was during his career. Will the adjustment be more difficult than anticipated?

Ray’s left wrist is also a question. He was scheduled for surgery June 14, but it was put off in exchange for rehab and treatment. He is expected to participate, if on a limited basis, in the first camp practice Saturday. Will the wrist hold up after it was a big factor in Ray only having 1 sack in eight games last year?

Pro Bowl material: Miller was not only named to his sixth Pro Bowl in seven seasons last year, he was the game’s MVP. He has also been first-team All Pro three times and second-team All Pro three times.

Jeff Holland_1525373693079.png.jpg
Auburn Tigers linebacker Jeff Holland (4) celebrates after recovering a fumble against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Auburn won 52-20. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Sleeper: Jeff Holland. The undrafted rookie from Auburn had 10 sacks as a junior last season and received a $15,000 signing bonus from the Broncos. That’s tied with running back Phillip Lindsay for the third-highest undrafted signing bonus since Elway took charge in 2011.

PHOTOS | Von Miller Through the Years
01 / 42
Dec 31, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) toss a football to the stands before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
02 / 42
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to pass under pressure from Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller (58) in the third quarter at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
03 / 42
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) in the second quarter against the New York Giants at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
04 / 42
Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) is sacked by Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) and Broncos nose tackle Zach Kerr (92) in the second quarter at FedEx Field. Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
05 / 42
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) dances next to nose tackle Zach Kerr (92) (right) following his sack in the second half against the New York Jets at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
06 / 42
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) pass rushes in the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
07 / 42
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) and mascot Miles following the win over the New York Jets at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
08 / 42
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) runs out onto Sports Authority Field with a member of US Air Force before the game against the New England Patriots. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
09 / 42
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) attempts to hurry New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) in the second quarter at Sports Authority Field. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
10 / 42
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) strips the ball from Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles (9) during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
11 / 42
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) reacts after his sack in the second half against the Oakland Raiders at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
12 / 42
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) on the sideline in the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
13 / 42
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) at the line of scrimmage in the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
14 / 42
Los Angeles Chargers center Matt Slauson (68) pass blocks on Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) in the first quarter at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
15 / 42
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) during the national anthem before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
16 / 42
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) passes rushes past Dallas Cowboys center Travis Frederick (72) in the second half at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
17 / 42
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) lines up to pass rush in the second half against the New England Patriots at Sports Authority Field. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
18 / 42
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) celebrates after a play in the fourth quarter against the Oakland Raiders at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
19 / 42
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) before the game against the New England Patriots at Sports Authority Field. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
20 / 42
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) at the line of scrimmage in the second half against the New England Patriots at Sports Authority Field. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
21 / 42
Denver Broncos Von Miller (58) celebrates after a defensive stop in the second half against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. The Titans won 13-10. Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
22 / 42
Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz (71) pass protects for quarterback Alex Smith (11) on Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58). Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports.
23 / 42
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) starts a huddle rally before the start of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
24 / 42
Atlanta Falcons tackle Ryan Schraeder (73) defends against Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) in the fourth quarter at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. The Falcons won 23-16. Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
25 / 42
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) attempts to rally the crowd in the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. The Broncos defeated the Texans 27-9. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
26 / 42
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) in the third quarter against the San Diego Chargers at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
27 / 42
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) works against San Diego Chargers tackle Joe Barksdale (72) during the first quarter at Qualcomm Stadium. Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
28 / 42
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) dances before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
29 / 42
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) works out prior to the game at Raymond James Stadium. Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
30 / 42
Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller (58) sacks Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) in Super Bowl 50 at Levi's Stadium. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
31 / 42
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller forces a fumble against Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) as tackle Mike Remmers (74) looks on during the first quarter in Super Bowl 50. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
32 / 42
Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller (58) against the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50 at Levi's Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
33 / 42
Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller (58) celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50 at Levi's Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
34 / 42
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) lifts the Vince Lombardi Trophy during the Super Bowl 50 championship parade celebration at Civic Center Park. Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
35 / 42
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy during the Super Bowl 50 championship parade at Civic Center Park. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
36 / 42
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) waves to fans during the Super Bowl 50 championship parade at Civic Center Park. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
37 / 42
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) has his pass knocked down by Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl 50. Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
38 / 42
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) forces a fumble on Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl 50 at Levi's Stadium. Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
39 / 42
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) rushes against Carolina Panthers tackle Mike Remmers (74) in the second quarter in Super Bowl 50 at Levi's Stadium. Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
40 / 42
Cam Newton (1) is tackled by Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) as inside linebacker Brandon Marshall (54) closes in during the second quarter in Super Bowl 50 at Levi's Stadium. Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
41 / 42
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) strips the ball from Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) in Super Bowl 50 at Levi's Stadium. Credit: Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports
42 / 42
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) forces a fumble by Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) during the first quarter in Super Bowl 50 at Levi's Stadium. Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
© 2018 KUSA-TV