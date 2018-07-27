KUSA — Understand, Bradley Chubb is not going to prevent double teams on Von Miller.

NFL offensive game planners don’t care about college or draft position. Chubb will have to first prove on NFL film he is a legitimate pass-rush threat before coordinators stop game-planning to stop Miller.

After selecting Chubb with their No. 5 overall draft pick – and passing up a chance to swap that pick for Buffalo’s No. 12 and 22 overall, first-round selections -- the Broncos are counting on that happening sooner rather than later.

Jun 12, 2018; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) during mini camp drills at the UCHealth Training Center.

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

After looking like a grown man among young men during OTAs and minicamp, so far so good for Chubb.

“I’m happy with myself,’’ he said last week at a King Soopers back-to-school shopping function in Parker. “I mean, I’ve still got a lot to learn whether it be on the field, off the field. Just different things. I’m just trying to keep a level head and make sure I’m ready to play.’’

In wrapping up the 2018 Broncos training camp positional preview, 9NEWS saved its best for last. The addition of Chubb – a 6-foot-4, 275-pound athletic freak who had a combined 20 sacks and 44 tackles for loss in his final two seasons at North Carolina State – along with the return of the perennial All Pro Miller, former first-round pick Shane Ray and former Colorado State standout Shaquil Barrett makes outside linebacker the Broncos’ best position.

Mix in DeMarcus Ware as the team’s new pass-rush coach and this is the ideal position to send the Broncos into their first training camp practice at 9:30 Saturday morning at UCHealth Training Center.

Overview: Since he’s become the Broncos’ general manager, John Elway has shown a penchant for pass rushers. He first-ever draft selection was Miller with the No. 2 overall pick in 2011. He later made Ray and Chubb his first-round draft picks. He gave Ware a two-year, $20 million deal before cutting his third-year pay.

Miller does need an effective partner, though, as he’s been double-teamed pretty much since otherworldly 2015 postseason performance that was capped with the Super Bowl MVP trophy.

Von Miller runs onto the field during player introductions before a game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 17, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images.

Getty Images

He slipped to 10.0 sacks, the second-lowest output of his career, last season. In theory, if Chubb is all that, he should be able to overpower one-man blocks and perhaps beat the double-teamed Miller to the quarterback.

Strength: Rushing the passer, from snap to whistle, is the most exerting fitness test in a football game. Receivers running a deep-in or go-route is all cardio and agility, at least until they get hit. The pass rush requires strength training, technique, cardio and agility.

It’s why Miller can’t play every snap and rush effectively, although he did play an impressive 85.6 percent of the snaps last year. There must be depth at this position and the Broncos have it with four.

Bradley Chubb

Ron Chenoy, USA TODAY Sports

Question mark: Chubb was a standup defensive end in college and is extremely large as an outside linebacker – 20 pounds heavier than Ware was during his career. Will the adjustment be more difficult than anticipated?

Ray’s left wrist is also a question. He was scheduled for surgery June 14, but it was put off in exchange for rehab and treatment. He is expected to participate, if on a limited basis, in the first camp practice Saturday. Will the wrist hold up after it was a big factor in Ray only having 1 sack in eight games last year?

Pro Bowl material: Miller was not only named to his sixth Pro Bowl in seven seasons last year, he was the game’s MVP. He has also been first-team All Pro three times and second-team All Pro three times.

Auburn Tigers linebacker Jeff Holland (4) celebrates after recovering a fumble against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Auburn won 52-20. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Sleeper: Jeff Holland. The undrafted rookie from Auburn had 10 sacks as a junior last season and received a $15,000 signing bonus from the Broncos. That’s tied with running back Phillip Lindsay for the third-highest undrafted signing bonus since Elway took charge in 2011.

PHOTOS | Von Miller Through the Years

© 2018 KUSA-TV